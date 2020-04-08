The #BCSDaily Show: April 7, 2020

by

Brandon Clay goes in-depth on the biggest topics from the day:

1) Class of 2021 guard Iyana Moore chose Vanderbilt.

Moore, who hails from Murfreesboro, Tennessee, is an Elite 60 caliber prospect at the guard spot nationally.

2) Class of 2020 guard Riley Donahue has a new offer from Loyola New Orleans.

Donahue is arguably the premier available shooter in the Peach State.

3) Class of 2020 wing Jasmine Atkins will attend Albany Tech.

Atkins made a name for herself with her grit and determination as a member of OMG-TGE on the club circuit.

4) Rising Jr. Guard Sydney Levy will transfer to Green Bay.

Levy is a sharpshooter who creates space for teammates through her ability to shoot the basketball.

Brandon Clay is the owner of the BrandonClayScouting.com Report, Peach State Basketball, Inc., and ProspectsNation.com. BrandonClayScouting.com is utilized by more than 200 colleges and universities nationwide. Clay serves as the Executive On-Floor Director for the BrandonClayScouting.com National Training Academies. He is a McDonald’s All-American Game Selection Committee member. Clay serves on the Naismith Trophy Men’s / Women’s College Player of the Year Academy and is the National Coordinator of Voting for the Boys / Girls All-American Teams. He has been involved in the community since 2001. You can reach Clay at BrandonClay@PeachStateBasketball.com