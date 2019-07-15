Standouts from Girls UAA Indy – July 15, 2019

by

WESTFIELD, Indiana, – The Brandon Clay Scouting team was in full force last week at the second stop of the Girls Under Armour circuit. Always on the hunt for the next star at the collegiate level or underclassman stock-risers, we are continually scribbling in our notebooks to make reports back to our subscribers. Here is a short list of players who stood out to me in our time at the Indianapolis Pacers Athletic Facility.

Article by Jonathan Hemingway

Ajae Petty – Power Move Black 17U – 2020

Petty will be the best new name to be added to our 2020 database after this evaluation period. She is a 6-2 forward/center with remarkable body control and strength for her position. Her immediate specialty at the next level should be as a rebounder. However, her offensive skills are diverse and should not be overlooked for a kid her size.

Poole was, perhaps, the best scorer we evaluated on this day. The 5-9 guard has a college-ready ability to put the ball in the hole. Her ability to shake defenders left or right opens up her shot making abilities. Currently ranked as the No. 44 prospect in the country per ProspectsNation.com, she recently released her final five college choices: Rutgers, Ohio State, Louisville, West Virginia and Kentucky.

Milaysia Fulwiley – SC 76ers Black 17U – 2023

It is hard to overstate the talent of Fulwiley. She might be the best point guard that I have evaluated this calendar year outside of Sarah Andrews (TX). She has a mature approach to the game. She is equally competent as a scorer or a distributor, which is very unique for a kid at this age. Fulwiley has been on our radar for some years now, dating back to her time with the SC iDreams at #PSBNationals.

Jersey Wolfenbarger – Arkansas Banshees 17U – 2021

Wolfenbarger is making a HUGE splash on the 17U circuit as an underclassman. The 6-2 wing has one of the prettiest shooting strokes that we have seen this summer. Her frame and perimeter skill set put us in the mind of former Florida Gulf Coast star Whitney Knight. Wolfenbarger has a chance to be superior shooter at the next level than Knight was. Nevertheless, Wolfenbarger is earning offers from schools arcoss the country. We will see her first hand at PSB Summer Invite July 21-22.

Megan Cahalan – Team Rio National 16U – 2022

Cahalan is the lone member of this list to play for a 16U team. We thought enough of the 6-2 forward/center to include her here. It was her balance and footwork that stood out in this viewing. Although there are interior players with more athleticism, Cahalan already possesses the technique necessary to be a collegiate basketball player. At this moment, she excels in the pick and roll action where she can finish on the move with confidence in traffic.

