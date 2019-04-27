PSBTipOffClassic – #EBASuper64 Invites – April 26, 2019

by

Photo – Larry Rhinehart

SUGAR HILL, Georgia, – Travel Basketball teams from across the Southeast, Midwest and Northeast competed at the Peach State Basketball Tip-Off Classic. This tournament is placed within one of the two weekends that NCAA Division-1 coaches are allowed to view basketball players that are still in high school. Our team of evaluators are always on the lookout for new talent. Here is a list of players who caught our attention on day one of the tournament and earned invites to our #EBASuper64 National Showcase June 1-2 in the Atlanta, Georgia, area.

Article by Jonathan Hemingway

Follow him on Twitter (@JLHemingwayPSB or @CoachHemi)

Photo – Larry Rhinehart

Ineiasha Camp – TN Xtreme – 2022

Camp hit a free throw with less than a second left to seal a win for her team tonight. The 5-foot point guard is a shifty play-maker who makes plays from the top of the key. Her name should be a popular one in future years in southeast Tennessee.

Photo – Larry Rhinehart

Kenzie Campbell – TN Xtreme – 2022

Campbell is a heady guard who played several positions in the back court for her team. She hit timely shots and handled the ball effectively for coach Juan Hansford’s team. We had a chance of working with Campbell at #EBAFab5 Camp. Check her evaluation and ProspectsNation.com Player Card HERE.

Photo – Larry Rhinehart

Emma McGraw – TN Xtreme – 2022

McGraw is a steady hand in the back court. Her ability to handle the ball versus pressure and play solid defense is an asset everytime she steps onto the court. McGraw seems to be making strides since our last time of watching her at #EBAFab5 Camp. See her ProspectsNation.com Player Card HERE

Photo – Larry Rhinehart

Kelly Pickett – Alabama Blazers – 2020

Pickett plays the game with energy and tempo. She shifts gears quickly to create space with the ball in her hands. Her play-making ability powered her Blazers team to a Friday Night win. Be looking for more coverage on Pickett on Brandon Clay TV in upcoming weeks.

Photo – Larry Rhinehart

Kennedy Campbell – Steel City Gators – 2020

Campbell is a strong, athletic point guard who makes plays for the Steel City Gators. Her ability to get between defenders and make plays makes her a difference maker. She should be on the radar of many coaches in her region.

Photo – Kris Watkins

Jaliyah Flowers – Brevard Lady Bulls – 2021

Flowers is an intriguing guard. She has great size standing at 5-9 and can make plays with the dribble. She used craftiness and change of pace to get to the bucket to score. Her length and her age make her a very candidate to play at the next level.

