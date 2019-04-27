PSBTipOffClassic – #EBASuper64 Invites – April 26, 2019

SUGAR HILL, Georgia, – Travel Basketball teams from across the Southeast, Midwest and Northeast competed at the Peach State Basketball Tip-Off Classic. This tournament is placed within one of the two weekends that NCAA Division-1 coaches are allowed to view basketball players that are still in high school. Our team of evaluators are always on the lookout for new talent. Here is a list of players who caught our attention on day one of the tournament and earned invites to our #EBASuper64 National Showcase June 1-2 in the Atlanta, Georgia, area.
Register for EBA SUPER 64 SHOWCASE by Clicking HERE
Article by Jonathan Hemingway
Follow him on Twitter (@JLHemingwayPSB or @CoachHemi)
Ineiasha Camp – TN Xtreme – 2022
Camp hit a free throw with less than a second left to seal a win for her team tonight. The 5-foot point guard is a shifty play-maker who makes plays from the top of the key. Her name should be a popular one in future years in southeast Tennessee.
Kenzie Campbell – TN Xtreme – 2022
Campbell is a heady guard who played several positions in the back court for her team. She hit timely shots and handled the ball effectively for coach Juan Hansford’s team. We had a chance of working with Campbell at #EBAFab5 Camp. Check her evaluation and ProspectsNation.com Player Card HERE.
Emma McGraw – TN Xtreme – 2022
McGraw is a steady hand in the back court. Her ability to handle the ball versus pressure and play solid defense is an asset everytime she steps onto the court. McGraw seems to be making strides since our last time of watching her at #EBAFab5 Camp. See her ProspectsNation.com Player Card HERE
Kelly Pickett – Alabama Blazers – 2020
Pickett plays the game with energy and tempo. She shifts gears quickly to create space with the ball in her hands. Her play-making ability powered her Blazers team to a Friday Night win. Be looking for more coverage on Pickett on Brandon Clay TV in upcoming weeks.
Kennedy Campbell – Steel City Gators – 2020
Campbell is a strong, athletic point guard who makes plays for the Steel City Gators. Her ability to get between defenders and make plays makes her a difference maker. She should be on the radar of many coaches in her region.
Jaliyah Flowers – Brevard Lady Bulls – 2021
Flowers is an intriguing guard. She has great size standing at 5-9 and can make plays with the dribble. She used craftiness and change of pace to get to the bucket to score. Her length and her age make her a very candidate to play at the next level.