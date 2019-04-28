PSBTipOffClassic – #EBASuper64 Camp Invites – April 28, 2019

Read Friday’s Standouts HERE
Read Saturday’s Standouts HERE
SUGAR HILL, Georgia, – Travel Basketball teams from across the Southeast, Midwest and Northeast competed at the Peach State Basketball Tip-Off Classic. This tournament is placed within one of the two weekends that NCAA Division-1 coaches are allowed to view basketball players that are still in high school. Our team of evaluators are always on the lookout for new talent. Here is a list of players who caught our attention on day one of the tournament and earned invites to our #EBASuper64 National Showcase June 1-2 in the Atlanta, Georgia, area.
Register for EBA SUPER 64 SHOWCASE by Clicking HERE
Article by Jonathan Hemingway
Follow him on Twitter (@JLHemingwayPSB or @CoachHemi)
Lexi Shaddix – Alabama Southern Starz – 2021
Shaddix is a 6-foot forward/center who provides scoring and versatility. The above picture shows her setting a screen for a teammate, which is a great example of how she can get shots for herself by helping others get open. Her 18 points led the way for the Starz in a win over AOT this morning.
Aryana Muckle – AOT Lady Rebels – 2023
Muckle helped her team get off to a fast start this morning with a pair of 3-pointers. Her high energy attitude and willingness to play hard on both ends of the court are a bright spot for a kid who is still in middle school.