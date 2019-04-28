PSBTipOffClassic – #EBASuper64 Camp Invites – April 28, 2019

by

Coach Jessica Posey guided her team to an early morning victory today at #PSBTipOffClassic. Photo – Larry Rhinehart

SUGAR HILL, Georgia, – Travel Basketball teams from across the Southeast, Midwest and Northeast competed at the Peach State Basketball Tip-Off Classic. This tournament is placed within one of the two weekends that NCAA Division-1 coaches are allowed to view basketball players that are still in high school. Our team of evaluators are always on the lookout for new talent. Here is a list of players who caught our attention on day one of the tournament and earned invites to our #EBASuper64 National Showcase June 1-2 in the Atlanta, Georgia, area.

Article by Jonathan Hemingway

Follow him on Twitter (@JLHemingwayPSB or @CoachHemi)

Photo – Larry Rhinehart

Lexi Shaddix – Alabama Southern Starz – 2021

Shaddix is a 6-foot forward/center who provides scoring and versatility. The above picture shows her setting a screen for a teammate, which is a great example of how she can get shots for herself by helping others get open. Her 18 points led the way for the Starz in a win over AOT this morning.

Photo – Larry Rhinehart

Aryana Muckle – AOT Lady Rebels – 2023

Muckle helped her team get off to a fast start this morning with a pair of 3-pointers. Her high energy attitude and willingness to play hard on both ends of the court are a bright spot for a kid who is still in middle school.

Jonathan Hemingway is the Assistant Director of Scouting for the JumpOffPlus.com International Scouting Report, is on the Naismith Trophy Board of Selectors and owns CoachHemi.com, the go-to source for coaches for X’s and O’s. He is the floor director of #TeamEBA camps, a site director for #TeamPSB tournaments and can be reached at jonathanhemingway@peachstatebasketball.com.