PSBRealDeal – Performers Earn #EBAAllAmerican Invites – July 9, 2019

by

Coach Grant of the Winston-Salem Stealers leads her team into competition at #PSBRealDeal in Jeffersonville, Indiana. Photo – Larry Rhinehart

Article by Jonathan Hemingway

Follow him on Twitter (@JLHemingwayPSB or @CoachHemi)

Tahira McBride – Hoop Dreams – 2020

McBride showed confidence as a lead ball handler in her team’s opening game last night. She led the break and found open teammates for easy scores. Her soft touch on pull-up jumpers should not be overlooked either.

Prencis Harden – South Georgia Storm – 2021

Harden is a slashing guard who has a nose for scoring the ball. Her ability to get past the initial defender usually leads to good things for her team. With still two more years of high school left, we expect Harden to become a notable prospect in the South Georgia area.

Hatch has been on our radar for several years with coach Burnell Wesco’s program. She is a confident ball handler who can direct the offense for her team. When the 5-4 point guard is locked in on defense, she can turn the tide of the game.

Jonathan Hemingway is the Assistant Director of Scouting for the JumpOffPlus.com International Scouting Report, is on the Naismith Trophy Board of Selectors and owns CoachHemi.com, the go-to source for coaches for X’s and O’s. He is the floor director of #TeamEBA camps, a site director for #TeamPSB tournaments and can be reached at jonathanhemingway@peachstatebasketball.com.