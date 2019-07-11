PSBRealDeal Indy – Prospects Perform on National Stage – July 11, 2019

by

Fishers, Indiana, – Some the nation’s top teams and prospects met at Hamilton Southeastern HS to compete in front of dozens of college coaches this week. They gained valuable exposure while playing competitive games. Here are a few prospects that we believe will be trending up following the first week of the evaluation period in July.

Article by Jonathan Hemingway

Daija Tyson – Michigan Storm – 2020

Tyson is exerting herself as a point guard of interest during the 2019 evaluation period. After missing last summer with an injury, Tyson has gone under the radar of many college coaches. Her strong ball handling and sticky defensive presence check the boxes that most collegiate programs desire in their point guards.

Kate Clarke – Indy Magic – 2022

Clarke is a trending name among college coaches this summer. After picking up offers from Michigan, Purdue and Western Michigan this year, many other colleges from the Midwest were courtside to watch Clarke play this week. The 6-foot guard is a knockdown shooter from deep and has budding play-making skills with the ball in her hands. Check her highlights from the Coach Hemi Showcase from this March HERE.

Aajlon Gillard – Hoopdreams Elite – 2022

Our staff came away being impressed with the 5-9 guard. Gillard has unique size for a guard in the backcourt. She showed play-making and shot-making skills in a match-up versus Michigan Storm. We expect Gillard to become one of the key prospects in the Southeast in upcoming years.

Samantha Opichka – Wisconsin Elite – 2021

Opichka was a new name for our staff this weekend. The 6-1 wing has ideal length and ball skill for the position. She made plays off the dribble and found ways to set up her teammates when the defense rotated to her penetration. Regional schools are already checking in on Opichka. Expect to see more schools track her in upcoming months.

Katie Harris – JBS Adidas – 2020

Harris is the lone committed player on this list. The 6-7 center gave her verbal commitment to Santa Clara earlier this year. Although slim in stature, Harris showed grit and balance that is needed to produce at the collegiate level. The Santa Clara staff was on hand for Harris’ games on Tuesday.

