PSBPreSeason – EBA Super 64 Invites – April 14, 2019

Photo – Larry Rhinehart

Sugar Hill, Georgia, – The NCAA evaluation period for high school prospects is in two weeks. Travel teams are hitting their stride now to be prepared for that window. The Peach State Basketball staff hosted the Pre Season tourney at Lanier High School for several programs from around the Southeast region. Our staff is committed to identifying prospects that could compete on the college stage…regardless of division or association. Below are players who caught our eye with their play and earned an invite to the EBA Super 64 National Showcase June 1-2 in the Atlanta, Georgia area (More Info HERE).

Article by Jonathan Hemingway

Follow him on Twitter (@JLHemingwayPSB or @CoachHemi)

Photo – Kris Watkins (@SHReport)

Caleigh Carruthers – East Tennessee Elite

Carruthers is a tough minded wing with good size and fundamentals. She showed her ability to stretch the floor with her jumper. Yet she is willing to mix it up on the interior with defending and rebounding as well.

Photo – Larry Rhinehart

Tori Rojek – Alabama Cardinals – 2023

Rojek is a left-handed guard who showed strong ball handling skills this weekend. Her ability to pound the rock and change directions quickly allowed her to navigate past defenders. The eighth grader is on the right trajectory.

Photo – @CoachHemi

Hanna Cannon – EOTO – 2020

Cannon is a versatile wing-forward who scored 19 points in the tourney’s final game. She knocked down several 3-pointers in this one while also mixing it up in the lane.

Photo – Kris Watkins (@SHReport)

Jillianne Daniels – East Tennessee Elite – 2022

Daniels has a world of upside at the game of basketball. Her size and footwork allow her to make an impact in the paint. A right handed player, Daniels actually has a soft left-handed jump hook shot that she can pour in over smaller defenders. If Daniels continues to grow physically, she could be a top prospect in East Tennessee by her senior year.

Photo – @CoachHemi

Lucy Hood – EOTO – 2024

Hood is an up and coming guard from Rabun County. She has an advanced understanding of how to handle the ball versus pressure. The seventh grader is a steady hand at the point guard position.

Photo – @CoachHemi

Kierra Bishop – East Tennessee Elite – 2022

Bishop came through in a big way today in an East Tennessee Elite win. She scored 14 points, which included the game winning 3-pointer at the buzzer. The 5-7 guard hit four 3-pointers in total in the morning game. We saw her skill last year at the #CoachHemi865 Showcase in Knoxville, Tennessee. Check her #CoachHemi page HERE and her highlights from the event HERE.

Jonathan Hemingway is the Assistant Director of Scouting for the JumpOffPlus.com International Scouting Report, is on the Naismith Trophy Board of Selectors and owns CoachHemi.com, the go-to source for coaches for X’s and O’s. He is the floor director of #TeamEBA camps, a site director for #TeamPSB tournaments and can be reached at jonathanhemingway@peachstatebasketball.com.