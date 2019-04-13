PSBPreSeason – EBA Super 64 Invites – April 13, 2019

by

Sugar Hill, Georgia, – The NCAA evaluation period for high school prospects is in two weeks. Travel teams are hitting their stride now to be prepared for that window. The Peach State Basketball staff hosted the Pre Season tourney at Lanier High School for several programs from around the Southeast region. Our staff is committed to identifying prospects that could compete on the college stage…regardless of division or association. Below are players who caught our eye with their play and earned an invite to the EBA Super 64 National Showcase June 1-2 in the Atlanta, Georgia area (More Info HERE).

Article by Jonathan Hemingway

Dasia Wyatt – EOTO – 2020

Wyatt is an intriguing combination of size, strength and skill. The 5-8 guard possesses many qualities that are necessary to win at this level. We should see Wyatt flourish as a prospect as she heads into her senior year at Bowdon High School.

Ananda Hughley – SLAAM – 2020

Hughley had a huge Friday night with over 20 points scored in a win. She picked up right where she left off in Saturday morning’s contest. The 5-9 point guard is a great slasher and even has a consistent follow through from distance.

Abby Gravitt – North Georgia Lady Raiders – 2023

Rosebush helped out in a big way today in the Lady Raiders win. Her seven points included a 3-pointer in the third quarter. These timely points helped propel her team to a close win on Saturday morning.

Bella Machen – Alabama Cardinals – 2022

Machen is a point guard full of potential. The 5-6 floor general handled the ball effectively and got her team into an offense consistently. She plays the game bigger than what she is listed. Expect Machen to continue to make an impact if she stays in the gym working over the next few years of her high school career.

Emily Gonzales – East Tennessee Elite – 2022

Gonzales is a quick, slashing point guard who creates plays for her team. Her soft touch in the lane and her willingness to make the easy pass to open teammates makes her an ideal lead guard at this level.

Donsha Gaither – EOTO – 2020

Gaither proved today that she has the tools to compete at higher levels. The junior guard scored buckets in transition as well as from beyond the arc. She is already an accomplished prospect for Jefferson High School, now she is earning attention on the travel circuit with coach Ken Huffman’s squad.

