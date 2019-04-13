PSBPreSeason – EBA Final 4 Invites – April 12, 2019

by

Sugar Hill, Georgia, – The NCAA evaluation period for high school prospects is in two weeks. Travel teams are hitting their stride now to be prepared for that window. The Peach State Basketball staff hosted the Pre Season tourney at Lanier High School for several programs from around the Southeast region. Our staff is committed to identifying prospects that could compete on the college stage…regardless of division or association. Below are players who caught our eye with their play and earned an invite to the EBA Super 64 National Showcase June 1-2 in the Atlanta, Georgia area (More Info HERE).

Grace Hollifield – DL Impact – 2020

Hollifield appears to be coming into her own this spring. The 6-foot wing showed the ability to initiate her team’s offense tonight as a lead guard. That coupled with her long range shooting ability and paint scoring makes her an intriguing prospect for the next level.

Lizzie Campbell – EOTO – 2020

Versatility is the name of the for forwards. Campbell showed plenty of that tonight in the opening night of the tournament. She has the size and strength to snatch up rebounds and score in the paint. However, she has some ball skill that allows her to step away from the block as well.

Maddie Abercrombie – North Georgia Lady Raiders – 2023

Abercrombie is a promising guard from the Forsyth County area. Her shot making ability made her a standout tonight. However, her strong fundamentals and understanding of the game should allow to make an impact even when she does not have open shots.

Ashlee Locke – EOTO – 2021

Locke has as high of a ceiling as any prospect in this weekend’s tournament. The 6-3 center is a threat to block shots in the paint or step out and nail 3-pointers from beyond the arc. Her confidence seemingly grows with each outing, which is a positive sign for the sophomore as she heads into the April viewing period.

