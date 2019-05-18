PSBPower48 (Louisville) – #EBASuper64 Camp Invites – May 18, 2019

by

Coach Jay Bee Bethea coaches up his talented All-Ohio EYBL squad year after year. Photo cred – Larry Rhinehart

JEFFERSONVILLE, Indiana, – This year the NCAA voted to add an additional spring viewing period in the month of May. The Peach State Basketball staff went on the road to bring the stage to teams in the Midwest. Here is a list of players who caught our attention on Saturday and earned invites to our #EBASuper64 National Showcase June 1-2 in the Atlanta, Georgia, area.

Article by Jonathan Hemingway

Sara Zabrecky – All Ohio EYBL – 2020

Zabrecky got onto our radar this morning with her shooting ability. Her quick release and pristine footwork makes her a perfect complimentary player for coach Jay Bee Bethea’s team.

Seay is an athletic point guard who has mountains of potential. She showed a lot of that talent today in a win, by leading her team with eight points in a win. Click the link above to see her evaluation from the #CoachHemi317 Showcase this past March.

Ella Collier – Sky Diggs Flight – 2020

Collier was a stock-riser from the morning session. The 6-foot wing showed her shooting range and body control in the lane as a nice compliment. Her feel for the game makes her a very recruitable athlete.

Kate Clarke – Indy Magic – 2022

Clarke was on our radar coming into this event as one of the Midwest’s top up and coming shooters. Today she showed improved ball skill as she juked and slashed past defenders on the defender. If this continues to be a consistent part of Clarke’s game, we expect her to gain attention from college coaches from inside the region and beyond.

