PSBNationals Middle School: Digital and Social Media Recap

by

With over 40,000 collective followers on our team’s social media outlets, we’re in a unique position to assist with both creating awareness of a prospect’s skill set and recent on-floor performance. From crisp recruiting updates to updated in-season stats to a potential last-minute change in schedule that needs to be conveyed socially, this package allows the player to control the information available to the public about their game.

Become an #SMPMember for maximum Recruiting Exposure: Click the Logo Below

Learn All About Our Tournament Series & Vision:

The Peach State Basketball Middle School Nationals are designed for the nation’s top travel programs to kick off the summer travel season and give their players an opportunity to be evaluated by the ProspectsNation.com media team. This will be a great way for travel teams to get ready for the upcoming various Nationals and/or July evaluation period.

Follow our team for social media posts/updates throughout the event by using: Tag: #PSBNationals — Join the conversation!

Brandon Clay: Follow @BrandonClayPSB

Chris Hansen: Follow @ChrisHansenPSB

Jonathan Hemingway: Follow @JLHemingwayPSB

Keil Moore: Follow @KeilMoorePSB

Kris Watkins: Follow @KrisWatkinsPSB

ProspectsNation.com: Follow @ProspectsNation



Social Media Hashtag: #PSBNationals

#PSBNationals Middle School