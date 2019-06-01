PSBNationals – In the Spotlight – May 31, 2019

by

BUFORD, Georgia, – For the third consecutive year the Peach State Basketball staff is hosting the PSB Nationals. This weekend tournament aims to showcase some of the top middle school basketball travel teams in the Southeastern region. Here is a rundown on the standout teams and individuals from the event.

Article by Jonathan Hemingway

North Georgia Lady Vols Storm Back for an Opening Game Win

In a heated showcase game versus AOT, the North Georgia Lady Vols came back from a double digit deficit to earn a win. Sisters Caloni and Keidra Young were instrumental in the victory. See Kris Watkins video below.

#BrandonClayTraining🍑 x #EBAAllAmerican🍑 Showcase

🗓 August 24-25

📍 ATL

Event Info:https://t.co/Jl64tlukNF



2023 Caloni Young (GA) @PeerlessTheVol just had a huge game in a come from behind win!



Watch this @BrandonClayTV Footage @AP_BBall pic.twitter.com/9oczPdUcIq — Dr. Kris Watkins (@KrisWatkinsPSB) May 31, 2019

Photo cred – Kris Watkins

Tayah Anderson – SC iDreams – 2023

Anderson had a productive night for her team on both ends of the court. She cleaned up the glass and scored in the paint. Defensively she patrolled the lane and enforced her will on that end.

Photo – Kris Watkins

Ashantes Lewis – AOT Lady Rebels – 2024

Lewis displayed a high upside in a match-up with SME tonight. She has the length to affect the game on the interior, but her athleticism allows her to play the game baseline to baseline. Keep an eye on the 5-11 forward as she polishes her skills in upcoming years.

Photo – Kris Watkins

Tamya Hutchinson – Team Elite Solomon – 2024

Hutchinson is an athletic guard who made her presence known on Friday evening. Her ability to burst past the defense with the ball in her hands made her one of the best slashers we saw. Her vertical leap is impressive as well. She elevates to rebound and finish in the lane.

Photo – Kris Watkins

Felton has been working at her game for years and the fruits of her labor are showing right now. The steady ball handler and consistent jump shooter helped lead her team to a win on Friday night. Felton has been on our radar for years and will continue to be with this type of consistency.

Team Elite Solomon Pulls Out a Tough Victory

Solomon’s group fought and grind-ed out a win versus the talented Essence Xtreme group. Multiple players made plays including Breanna Griffin. See her highlight from Kris Watkins below.

2024 Breana Griffin had one of the @BrandonClayTV Plays of the day with this transition and 1 play.@HubbardCoach pic.twitter.com/sYrogATAvZ — Dr. Kris Watkins (@KrisWatkinsPSB) June 1, 2019

Photo – Kris Watkins / Peach State Basketball

Jamiyah Lidsey – Carolina Lynx – 2025

Lidsey helped lead her team to a win today. Her aggressive, slashing style put opposing defenders on their heals. Her ability to dump to open teammates in the paint led to many easy scores.

Photo – Kris Watkins / Peach State Basketball

Sanai Cole – Carolina Flames – 2025

Cole is a tough, aggressive guard who can set up her teammates with the pass. Her ability to scoot into the lane and dish off to open teammates makes her an ideal floor general for the Flames.

