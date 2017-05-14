PSBMayDay Girls Digital and Social Media Recap

by

With over 30,000 collective followers on our team’s social media outlets, we’re in a unique position to assist with both creating awareness of a prospect’s skill set and recent on-floor performance. From crisp recruiting updates to updated in-season stats to a potential last-minute change in schedule that needs to be conveyed socially, this package allows the player to control the information available to the public about their game.

Become an #SMPMember: Click the Logo Below

Follow our team for social media posts/updates throughout the event by using: Tag: #PSBMayDay — Use our Official Hashtag and join the conversation across all Social Media Platforms

TWITTER

Brandon Clay: Follow @BrandonClayPSB

Chris Hansen: Follow @ChrisHansenPSB

Jonathan Hemingway: Follow @JLHemingwayPSB

Keil Moore: Follow @KeilMoorePSB

Kris Watkins: Follow @KrisWatkinsPSB

Stephen Peck: Follow @StephenPeckPSB

JD Davis: Follow @JDavisPSB

Peach State Basketball: Follow @PeachStateBBall

Instagram

Brandon Clay: Follow @BrandonClayPSB

Jonathan Hemingway: Follow @Coach_Hemi

Kris Watkins: Follow @KrisWatkinsPSB

PeachStateBasketball: Follow @PeachStateBasketball

#PSBMayDay