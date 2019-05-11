PSBMayDay – #EBASuper64 Invites – May 11, 2019

by

Team Elite EYBL, coached by Chad Hubbard, is one of the top teams in the nation. Photo cred – Kris Watkins

SUGAR HILL, Georgia, – Mother’s Day weekend provided another opportunity for teams in the Southeast to compete and showcase their talent. Our team of evaluators are always on the lookout for new talent. Here is a list of players who caught our attention on Saturday and earned invites to our #EBASuper64 National Showcase June 1-2 in the Atlanta, Georgia, area.

Article by Jonathan Hemingway

Photo – Kris Watkins

McPherson is one of the best in the nation at her position. Currently ranked as the No. 4 prospect in the sophomore class, McPherson is gaining attention from college programs from across the country. Her play-making ability has her on trajectory to become one of the best prospects to emerge from the Peach State since Asia Durr (New York Liberty) and Te’a Cooper in the class of 2015.

Fletcher continues to impress our staff with her productiveness. Her ability to finish in traffic and rebound in the lane is aided by her great size and strength. Her footwork and agility continue to improve, which will only aid in her versatility.

Haelim Adle – North Georgia Magic – 2022

Adle burst onto our radar this morning with a 10 point effort for coach Chad Jones squad. The 5-foot-8 wing scored the ball in a variety of ways including a nice runner in traffic with some nice footwork. We expect Adle to keep improving as she works with coach Jones and develops during the school season with coach Eric Herric at North Forsyth.

