PSB TOURNEYS: 2018 TIP-OFF CLASSIC RECAP – MAY 9, 2018

LAWRENCEVILLE, Georgia, – The NCAA viewing period provided an opportunity for players across the country to be evaluated by college coaches last weekend. The PSB Tip-Off Classic set the stage for nearly 100 teams from the Southeast to compete and gain valuable exposure. Coaches from the University of Alabama, Birmingham Southern, Georgia Southern and many others were on hand to take in the action. Here is a short list of players that made the most of the weekend.

Alfieri displayed qualities of a reliable floor general. Listed at 5-foot-7, the sophomore guard plays the game bigger than that. She is a capable ball handler who can set the offense for her team. Alfieri also proved that she can make plays off the dribble. She did a nice job of getting into the lane and assisting her teammates for easy finishes.

Gaines is an impressive athlete. The 5-9 guard grabs attention during warm-ups as she slaps the backboard on lay-ups. Once the game tips off her athleticism elevates to another level. Her burst of speed with the ball is hard to contain for defenders. Gaines also showed a high, tight follow on her jumper. This combination of tools makes Gaines a watch-list prospect nationally.

Mingo is picking up momentum this spring. The 5-8 wing is noted for her ideal length for and skill set for the position. She has the potential to be an elite level shooter from the perimeter. Add in her slashing skills and Mingo has the tools to be a consistent impact player in her final two years of high school.

Jajuana Lambert (Eight Mile, Alabama), Bama Storm – 2019

Lambert carried her team to a championship this weekend. The 5-11 post player is a consistent interior scorer. She finished the @JLHemingwayPSB championship game with 16 points in a win over Louisiana’s Finest. She is very effective at using her body to carve out angles to score even when she is facing players 3-4 inches taller than her.

#PSBTipOffClassic Bama Storm Jr with a @JLHemingwayPSB Championship today ‘19 Jajuana Lambert with 16 points to lead the way Next up #PSBSummerKickoff

July 6-7

ATLhttps://t.co/AvJxiTPIvY@HoboHoward70 pic.twitter.com/DyBAXg9peV — Jonathan Hemingway (@JLHemingwayPSB) April 22, 2018

Fisher is one of the best shooters that competed at the Tip-Off Classic last weekend. She sports a high follow through from beyond the arc that gives her consistency. Fisher plays on the wing opposite of a speedy point guard who can create looks for her. However, Fisher also has the ball skill to run lead for her team when asked. Fisher solidified her standing as a prospect that should gain attention from a variety of college coaches this summer.

Ashanti LaVergne (Baton Rouge, Louisiana), Louisiana Finest – 2019

LaVergne is perhaps the top new name from our evaluations this weekend. The 6-3 center has the length and size needed to compete at the next level. She proved she can finish around the basket with consistency. Her specialty, however, is her rebounding ability. She gets off the ground unlike few at her size.

Kianni Westbrook (Waynesboro, Georgia), Georgia Sting – 2019

Westbrook is an athletic post player who has the physical attributes to be successful at the next level. She is a good defender, because of her ability to change shots in the paint. She is also quite good at running the court. Her mobility is rare for a 6-2 interior player. In this way, she reminds us of Hannah Sadler (2018 Old Dominion). Westbrook’s offensive production is a step ahead of where Sadler was a year ago.

Parting Thoughts

The Carolina Lynx are an up and coming organization with prospects across several classes. Their quality and depth should make them a must-track program for college coaches throughout the Southeast.

Coach Diane Kunkel has joined the BD Thunder program and is developing a nice group of underclassmen. Keep an eye on class of 2020 point guard Kaitlyn Sanders of Miami, Florida. The left-handed point guard turned heads and helped win games this weekend.

#PSBTipOffClassic🍑 BD Thunder Miami 10th with an impressive win tonight ✔Teamwork

✔Skill

✔Coaching All of these kids are welcome to the #CoachHemi407 Showcase

📍Orlando, FL

📆May 19

🎥@ParallelsMedia_ https://t.co/zaVo2lG2bT pic.twitter.com/6bB9HJI1Ir — Jonathan Hemingway (@JLHemingwayPSB) April 21, 2018



Team MVP from the Fort Lauderdale, Florida, area has reloaded with talent this spring. Watch for notable players such as class of 2021 Amari Hunter, class of 2020 forward Delores Charlton and class of 2020 guard Veonce Powell to lead the way during the month of July.

Swish Atlanta had some promising moments last weekend. Coach William Formella coached two wings in Ava Irvin and Rebecca Walters who have next level promise.

Class of 2019 Gwendolyn Mitchell of Enterprise, Alabama, is the sleeper prospect from the tournament. The 5-11 guard has the tools to be a very productive prospect at the next level. She played for the Enterprise Thunder.

Jonathan Hemingway is the Assistant Director of Scouting for the JumpOffPlus.com International Scouting Report, is on the Naismith Trophy Board of Selectors and owns CoachHemi.com, the go-to source for coaches for X’s and O’s. He is the floor director of #TeamEBA camps, a site director for #TeamPSB tournaments and can be reached at jonathanhemingway@peachstatebasketball.com.