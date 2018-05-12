PSB TOURNEYS: 2018 MAY DAY CHALLENGE RECAP – MAY 12, 2018

by

LAWRENCEVILLE, Georgia, – The PSB May Day Challenge is a hot tournament for teams looking for competition and exposure. Prospects got elevated onto a national stage even though the weekend is outside of the NCAA viewing period. Evaluators from ProspectsNation.com handed out invites to EBA Super 64 Camp (click here for details, June 2-3). While Parallels Media and PSB media coordinator, Kris Watkins, helped put players in the spotlight during the event. Here is a quick overview of the top performers from the weekend. For a full list of teams that competed, click here.

Jordan Isaacs (Alpharetta, Georgia), Team Elite EYBL 17U – 2019

It seems that Isaacs has been on the scene for a decade. A quick look at her ProspectsNation.com profile (click here) and one can see that her talent is well documented over the past three years plus. The 6-2 forward cemented her status as a top 25 prospect at the PSB May Day Challenge. Always a strong finisher with her dominant left hand, Isaacs is now showing confidence in her weak hand. In a marquee match-up with another ELITE 25 forward, Maori Davenport, Isaacs proved that she can turn over each shoulder to score. Her game is well-rounded with soft touch from the elbow area. Her rebounding prowess could be her biggest strength. Isaacs tracks rebounds quickly and with determination. Expect Isaacs to draw a crowd of college coach interest during the month of July.

Kyra Jefferson (Duluth, Georgia), FBC Black Johnny – 2021

Jefferson burst onto the scene Sunday afternoon at the most opportune moment. Her 21 points were crucial for her team’s championship hopes in a bracket title game. The point guard is slippery with the ball in her hands. She found her way into the lane and score many points off pull-ups and floaters in the lane. Jefferson proved to be a capable jump shooter, which keeps the defense honest as well. Jefferson is merely scratching the surface of the type of player she could be in years to come.

Maya Johnson (Raleigh, North Carolina), Team Carolina All-Stars – 2019

Johnson is a documented defender and rebounder on the interior. She has excellent length standing at 6-2 in the paint. What caught our attention this weekend was Johnson’s expanded offensive ability. She worked efficiently from the elbow area scoring downhill off the drive. She set up her drives with jab steps and slight ball fakes. This added nuance in her game makes her an offensive threat that was not as evident even a year ago. However, when looking for reasons as to why Johnson could help a next level program immediately – it continues to be her high energy ability to track rebounds and cause havoc defensively.

Iyana Moore (Murfreesboro, Tennessee), Team B-Wright – 2021

Moore proved to be a very effective prospect on Sunday morning. The 5-9 guard has a polished play-making skill set. She has the size of a typical wing, but she plays the game from the lead guard position. She uses her body very well to snake past defenders on the perimeter. She uses a quick and efficient first step to create separation as well. However, it is her 3-point shooting that separates her from many players at her position. She hits the reversal jumper from range with much accuracy.

Carrington Washburn (Brentwood, Tennessee), Team B-Wright – 2020

Washburn turned heads last weekend with her diverse scoring ability. The 5-11 wing hit multiple jumpers from distance. She proved that she can move across the perimeter to find the open crease in the half-court set. Yet the sophomore is equally adept at scoring in transition. She is far from a stiff perimeter player who can only spot up and shoot.

Around the Rim

Class of 2020 wing Ansley Allen of the North Georgia Magic earned our respect this weekend. She is a glue player that can make all the plays. She passes, defends and scores when called upon. She is poised for a big junior year with coach Eric Herrick at North Forsyth next year.

Class of 2020 forward Kamryn Collins of FBC Black is another highly productive player. She shot the ball very well on Saturday en route to a high score for her team. She proved on Sunday that she can produce defending and rebounding as well.

Class of 2020 forward Jacee Busick of NC Team Xpress Elite is an intriguing prospect. She is a knockdown shooter at 6-1. She also can use her length to defend and rebound along the frontline.

Class of 2021 guard Gabi Cartegena of the Georgia Pearls is a prospect worth tracking over the next few years. She has a strong work ethic off the court. On the court she attacks opportunities on both ends of the court. Her game is still developing, but she hit jumpers and made plays this weekend.

