PSB Spring Showdown Session II – EBA Super 64 Invites – March 31, 2019

Coach Looney gets his teams ready to play each outing. The Alabama Southern Starz teams always bring it under his direction. Photo cred – Larry Rhinehart

SUGAR HILL, Georgia, – Travel basketball is in full affect this spring. A new slate of teams from across the Southeast converged at Lanier High School to compete in Session II of the PSB Spring Showdown. As teams prepare for the NCAA evaluation periods in April and May, our staff begins our annual talent identification for the BrandonClayScouting.com report. In association with that report we begin inviting standout prospects from our events to our EBA Super 64 National Showcase June 1-2 in the Atlanta area (for more information, click HERE). Below are the standout performers from Sunday (Click HERE for Friday, Click HERE for Saturday).

Photo cred – Larry Rhinehart

Madison Booker – Alabama Southern Starz – 2023

Booker is a special type of talent. The 6-foot eighth grader handles, passes and creates shots as well as many high school prospects at this moment. The Mississippi native projects to be a star for coach Doug Bush’s program in upcoming years.

Photo cred – Larry Rhinehart

Unrayasia Barclay – All Alabama Road Runners – 2021

Barclay has the athleticism and physicality to compete at high levels. She showed today that she can thrive in transition and attack the glass. The 6-1 forward should be one to track from the state of Alabama.

Photo cred – Kris Watkins (@SHReport)

Livi Blackstock – EOTO – 2021

Blackstock made a name for herself this weekend as a solid ball handler and competitor. She ran the offense for coach Ken Huffman’s team while also making hustle plays at necessary times.

Photo cred – Larry Rhinehart

Mariyah Fletcher – OMG-TGE – 2020

Fletcher caught our staff’s eye with her floor game and shot making ability. The 5-11 wing is a solid passer and handler, which is advantageous when she is being guarded by opposing post players. She is able to draw out the size from the paint and allow guards to cut and make plays at the basket. Expect the lefty to continue with her development this spring and summer with OMG-TGE.

Jonathan Hemingway is the Assistant Director of Scouting for the JumpOffPlus.com International Scouting Report, is on the Naismith Trophy Board of Selectors and owns CoachHemi.com, the go-to source for coaches for X’s and O’s. He is the floor director of #TeamEBA camps, a site director for #TeamPSB tournaments and can be reached at jonathanhemingway@peachstatebasketball.com.