PSB Spring Showdown Session II – Day 2 EBA Super 64 Invites – March 30, 2019

Coach Veal from the Alabama Southern Starz coached his team up to a victory last night. Photo cred – Kris Watkins (@SHReport)

SUGAR HILL, Georgia, – Travel basketball is in full affect this spring. A new slate of teams from across the Southeast converged at Lanier High School to compete in Session II of the PSB Spring Showdown. As teams prepare for the NCAA evaluation periods in April and May, our staff begins our annual talent identification for the BrandonClayScouting.com report. In association with that report we begin inviting standout prospects from our events to our EBA Super 64 National Showcase June 1-2 in the Atlanta area (for more information, click HERE). Below are the standout performers from Saturday (Click HERE for Friday’s standouts).

Karoline Striplin – Alabama Southern Starz – 2021

Striplin is positioning herself as one of the top prospects in the region at her position. On Friday night Striplin showed why. She swatted shots and controlled the lane with her rebounding ability. As she develops confidence with her low post moves, expect her stock to continue to trend upwards.

Abigail Wilson – Carolina Waves – 2020

Wilson made a name for herself on Friday night with her shooting ability. The 6-foot wing has the size and skill to be evaluated as a prospect at the next level. Keep an eye on her production as she heads into her senior year of high school.

Leah Turner – Team Elite Legacy – 2024

Turner brought the energy on each end of the court. Her production was impressive for a kid who is still in middle school playing with current high school age prospects. Her ability to handle the ball and defend her position is impressive at this stage in her development.

Haley Russell – Alabama Cardinals – 2023

Russell did a little bit of everything in a win for him team this morning. Her activity away from the basketball allowed her to score when the defense turned their head. She also did well in transition where she finished with euro-steps around unsuspecting defenders.

