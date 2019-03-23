PSB Spring Showdown – EBA Super 64 Invites – March 22, 2019

by

Lawrenceville, Georgia – The spring travel basketball season began this weekend with the PSB Spring Showdown. Thirty-two teams from across the Southeast met up at Central Gwinnett High School to get quality competition and premier media coverage. Below are players who caught our staff’s eye and earned EBA Super 64 Camp invites. The Super 64 Camp is a National Showcase that is hosted annually on the first weekend in June. It features many of the top players from across the country

Article by Jonathan Hemingway

Lazaria Spearman – FBC Hoopstars Brown – 2022

Spearman has many of the physical gifts desired at the next level along the frontline. She has length, athleticism and mobility. Her play helped propel her team to an opening round win.

Sacha Washington – FBC Hoopstars Brown – 2021

Washington has been a staff favorite of ours since the Coach Hemi Showcase last spring. Her high energy attitude and willingness to clean the glass makes her a very valuable player. Her game continues to progress is a near sure-fire double-double threat each time she hits the floor.

‘20 Jordan Heifner @jordan_heifner (@2020AirHeifner) has been on fire all game today. Hit multiple 3’s so far today including this one pic.twitter.com/dyFhTZnQOe — SouthernHoopsReport (@SHReport) March 22, 2019

Jordan Heifner – East TN Air – 2020

Heifner has a quick release and accuracy from well beyond the arc. Her ability to stretch the floor opens up space for her teammates as well. East TN Air director Coach Craig Campos is known to love the 3-point bombers and he has another one in Heifner this year.

Andelin Hill – Lady Heat – 2020

Hill was impressive tonight in a win for the Lady Heat. The 6-foot wing showed range and face-up ability. Her physique and athleticism look to translate to the next level.

Lilly Griffith – North Georgia Magic – 2022

Identifying young talent is an important purpose at early spring events like the PSB Spring Showdown. Griffith showed promise tonight for coach Chad Jones’ squad. She has the fundamental base to become a quality player in years to come.

Mackenzie Babb – East TN Air – 2022

Babb, listed at 6-3 in the book, has the length to affect the game on either end of the floor. And she did that well tonight in her team’s opening round game. She has touch and coordination that many big kids at her age lack.

Maggie McNair – DL Impact – 2020

Point guard play is important at every level of play. McNair seems to have a handle on how man the position with confidence. She notched a game high 20 points in a win while controlling the tempo for her team.

Mackenzie Wilburn – East TN Air – 2021

Wilburn has the look of a ball player…and she backed it up with a 26 point night in a win. The lanky armed guard finished effectively in transition while also hitting several jumpers.

