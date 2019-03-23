PSB Spring Showdown – Day 2 EBA Super 64 Camp Invites – March 23, 2019

by

Lawrenceville, Georgia – The spring travel basketball season began this weekend with the PSB Spring Showdown. Thirty-two teams from across the Southeast met up at Central Gwinnett High School to get quality competition and premier media coverage. Below are players who caught our staff’s eye and earned EBA Super 64 Camp invites. The Super 64 Camp is a National Showcase that is hosted annually on the first weekend in June. It features many of the top players from across the country. Read the Day 1 standouts HERE.

Article by Jonathan Hemingway

Follow him on Twitter (@JLHemingwayPSB or @CoachHemi)

Emma Easterwood – DL Impact – 2021

Easterwood is a promising point guard for coach Nan Bishop’s squad. She attacked the lane without fear this morning. She was effective at scoring in the lane or dishing to open teammates.

Sullivan is a strong play-maker for coach Craig Campos’ team. She is a threat from the 3-point line consistently. She hit multiple threes from behind ball screens today. She exerted herself as one of the top play-makers at the event. Check her highlight from the #CoachHemi865 Showcase HERE.

Jaleah Storr – OMG-TGE – 2020

Storr is an important piece of the OMG-TGE roster. Her shot making ability and willingness to defend multiple positions on the court allow her to contribute consistently.

Hicks will be a player to track this travel season. The point guard has proven that she can handle the ball and get her team into an offense. Her ability to hit shots in the mid-range is strength to her game.

Heather Vaughan – Lady Heat – 2020

Vaughan is a tough match-up in the back court. The 5-6 dynamo is a threat to pull from deep at any time. And she often makes more than she misses. She will be a player that coach Ryan Pitts leans upon this travel season to make plays.

Ace Austin – Alabama Southern Starz – 2025

It is not often we talk about sixth graders among the high school prospects. But in the case of Austin, we should. The point guard has advanced skill set and understanding of the game. The hours of work she has already put into the game is evident.

Mariah Baltierra – FBC Hoopstars Brown – 2021

Baltierra is a new face for a our staff this weekend. The southpaw floor general showed a good understanding of the game combined with some shot-making ability.

Jordynn Dudley – Triple Double 2023 – 2023

Dudley is a 5-10 wing with great length and slashing ability. Her youth, athleticism and overall skill set make her a prospect of promise. Her and the rest of her Triple Double teammates are blossoming as future stars in the Metro Atlanta area.

Kassidy Broussard – Georgia Hoopstars FBC – 2020

Broussard is a slashing point guard who makes plays off the bounce consistently. Her hard nosed play is a key for coach JD Davis’ group.

Lauren Swanson – Lady Heat – 2021

Swanson had a terrific afternoon. She hit shots from the perimeter and even showed the ability to finish in the lane. Her versatility is a great asset for her team. She scored 16 points in the win.

Aissa Stevenson – Top Tier – 2020

Stevenson showed flashes of greatness this morning. Her athleticism and quick first step set up her ability to finish at the rim. Given these attributes, we expect to see her develop into a consistent contributor in future evaluations.

Feagin has already been recognized by ProspectsNation.com as one of the top prospects nationally in the class of 2021. She looks to have added pieces to her game this spring. She is showing range on her jumper and continues to be a menace defensively. Watch her highlights from #CoachHemi678 from last fall HERE.

Ghylissa Knowles – Georgia Pearls – 2021

We first saw Knowles light up the nets at the #CoachHemi678 Showcase last fall. She was back at it today gunning threes up and making defenders pay for being late on their closeouts. Knowles projects as a top shooter in the state in her class.

Jonathan Hemingway is the Assistant Director of Scouting for the JumpOffPlus.com International Scouting Report, is on the Naismith Trophy Board of Selectors and owns CoachHemi.com, the go-to source for coaches for X’s and O’s. He is the floor director of #TeamEBA camps, a site director for #TeamPSB tournaments and can be reached at jonathanhemingway@peachstatebasketball.com.