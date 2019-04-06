PSB Final 4 – EBA Super 64 Invites – April 6, 2019

TAMPA, Florida, – The Peach State Basketball staff brought the inaugural team Jamboree to the host city of the Women’s Basketball Final 4. Teams from all over the state of Florida competed in front of BrandonClayScouting.com evaluators and were covered by national media members. Media members included Chris Hansen of ProspectsNation.com, Joe Fenlon of @NYGHoops and Larry Rhinehart of Parallels Media. Many players elevated their profiles during the one day Jamboree. Here is a list of players who earned their invites to the EBA Super 64 National Showcase June 1-2 in the Atlanta area. To learn more about #EBASuper64, click HERE.
Article by Jonathan Hemingway
Abigail Crain – East Coast United – 2021
Crain proved herself to be a solid ball handler with a strong floor game. She was able to deliver the ball to her teammates while also making open shots. We expect Crain to be a top guard to come out of the Orlando area in the 2021 class.
Jayla Woods – DME – 2021
Woods caught our attention with her strength and play-making ability. Her willingness to distribute and the ability to get a bucket is a unique skill set. She should continue to blossom within the DME program.
Trinity Youngblood – East Coast United – 2021
Youngblood impressed tonight with her play-making ability. The 5-10 point guard uses her strength and shifty feet to get into the lane. She is a tough cover for most guards in the back court.