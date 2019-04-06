PSB Final 4 – EBA Super 64 Invites – April 6, 2019

by

Photo cred – Chris Hansen (ProspectsNation.com)

TAMPA, Florida, – The Peach State Basketball staff brought the inaugural team Jamboree to the host city of the Women’s Basketball Final 4. Teams from all over the state of Florida competed in front of BrandonClayScouting.com evaluators and were covered by national media members. Media members included Chris Hansen of ProspectsNation.com, Joe Fenlon of @NYGHoops and Larry Rhinehart of Parallels Media. Many players elevated their profiles during the one day Jamboree. Here is a list of players who earned their invites to the EBA Super 64 National Showcase June 1-2 in the Atlanta area. To learn more about #EBASuper64, click HERE.

Article by Jonathan Hemingway

Follow him on Twitter (@JLHemingwayPSB or @CoachHemi)

Photo cred – Larry Rhinehart

Abigail Crain – East Coast United – 2021

Crain proved herself to be a solid ball handler with a strong floor game. She was able to deliver the ball to her teammates while also making open shots. We expect Crain to be a top guard to come out of the Orlando area in the 2021 class.

Jayla Woods – DME – 2021

Woods caught our attention with her strength and play-making ability. Her willingness to distribute and the ability to get a bucket is a unique skill set. She should continue to blossom within the DME program.

Photo cred – Larry Rhinehart

Trinity Youngblood – East Coast United – 2021

Youngblood impressed tonight with her play-making ability. The 5-10 point guard uses her strength and shifty feet to get into the lane. She is a tough cover for most guards in the back court.

Jonathan Hemingway is the Assistant Director of Scouting for the JumpOffPlus.com International Scouting Report, is on the Naismith Trophy Board of Selectors and owns CoachHemi.com, the go-to source for coaches for X’s and O’s. He is the floor director of #TeamEBA camps, a site director for #TeamPSB tournaments and can be reached at jonathanhemingway@peachstatebasketball.com.