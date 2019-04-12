PSB Final 4 – EBA Super 64 Invites – April 11

by

Photo cred – Larry Rhinehart

TAMPA, Florida, – The Peach State Basketball staff brought the inaugural team Jamboree to the host city of the Women’s Basketball Final 4. Teams from all over the state of Florida competed in front of BrandonClayScouting.com evaluators and were covered by national media members. Media members included Chris Hansen of ProspectsNation.com, Joe Fenlon of @NYGHoops and Larry Rhinehart of Parallels Media. Many players elevated their profiles during the one day Jamboree. Here is a list of players who earned their invites to the EBA Super 64 National Showcase June 1-2 in the Atlanta area. To learn more about #EBASuper64, click HERE.

Article by Jonathan Hemingway

Follow him on Twitter (@JLHemingwayPSB or @CoachHemi)

Photo cred – Larry Rhinehart

Olivia Ikeba – Hoop Dreams Elite – 2024

The 2024 edition of the Hoop Dreams Elite program is filled with hope. Five foot four point guard Ikeba is one of the prospects who showed signs of an even brighter future during their time in Tampa. Her steady ball handling and competitiveness are solid foundation pieces.

Photo cred – Chris Hansen

Jada Eads – Central Florida Elite – 2024

Eads first drew our attention last June at PSB Nationals (see video HERE). Her play-making and shot making ability have propeled her to CFE’s 10th grade team as an eighth grader. She made her presence known last weekend and we expect to hear much more from her in future evaluations.

Photo cred – Chris Hansen

Alexis Staton – DME – 2022

Staton has a wealth of potential to be excited about. The 5-9 wing showed her face-up skills and a knack to do a little bit of everything. Once she hones her skill development into building a specialty, she could one of the most promising prospects in the Sunshine State.

Photo cred – Larry Rhinehart

Emani Burks – East Coast United – 2021

Burks had all of her talent on display in Tampa. The 6-3 post player has many of the skills needed to exceed at high levels in this game. She can catch and score around the bucket. She is also a defend and rebound threat to affect the game.

Photo cred – Larry Rhinehart

Serah Lindo – Hoop Dreams Elite – 2020

Lindo has that great combination of size, skill and versatility. The 5-8 guard can defend multiple positions on the perimeter. While she is also a threat to score at several spots on the floor.

Jonathan Hemingway is the Assistant Director of Scouting for the JumpOffPlus.com International Scouting Report, is on the Naismith Trophy Board of Selectors and owns CoachHemi.com, the go-to source for coaches for X’s and O’s. He is the floor director of #TeamEBA camps, a site director for #TeamPSB tournaments and can be reached at jonathanhemingway@peachstatebasketball.com.