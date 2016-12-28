You are here: Home / blog / PSB Family 2016 Program Review – Tampa Titans

PSB Family 2016 Program Review – Tampa Titans

December 27, 2016 by

The Tampa Titans help guide and develop prospects from Florida to success on and off the court. Photo cred – Kim Carpenter

With over 20,000 collective followers on our team’s social media outlets, we’re in a unique position to assist with both creating awareness of a prospect’s skill set and recent on-floor performance. From crisp recruiting updates to updated in-season stats to a potential last-minute change in schedule that needs to be conveyed socially, this package allows the player to control the information available to the public about their game.

Become an #SMPMember: Click the Logo Below

SMPMedia-EXPOSURE-600X100

By: @JLHemingwayPSB

The Tampa Titans have a very specific mission within the world of grassroots basketball. While most travel programs cater to the most talented or high profile prospects in their region, the Titans are committed to helping develop players regardless of college projection. Their attention to building relationships with players, families and potential college coaches have paid dividends as members of their senior class have earned multiple scholarship offers.

Program Director

Rob Walker

Program Headquarters

Tampa, Florida

Official Website

www.etyba.org

Official Twitter

@Tampa_Thunder

2017 Players (Interest and Offers Listed)

Reid Walker (6-4/W/Seffner Christian Academy) MIT, Emory, Chicago, WPI, Hope, Vassar
Nick Stuck (6-2/PG/Newsome HS) Emory, Washington & Lee, Ogelthorpe, Hamden-Sydney, Roanoke, Bridgewater, Piedmont
Donald Jorden (6-6/F/Seffner Christian Academy) Hope, Bridgewater, Roanoke, Trinity
Drew Bethoney (6-3/SG/Bloomingdale HS) Bridgewater, Roanoke, Covenant, Piedmont
Darius Lue (6-1/CG/Seffner Christian Academy) Trinity, Embry Riddle
Bryson Grasse (6-4/W/Seffner Christian Academy) Illinois Weslyan, Webber International, Ogelthorpe, Suwanee
Tarik McKelphin (6-3/G/Plant City HS) Florida Southern, Clayton State
Sam Schneidmiller (6-1/CG/Wesley Chapel HS) Ogelthorpe, Roger Williams
Alex Jacovides (6-4/W/Alonso) SUNY-New Paltz, Suffolk University 

EBA Evaluations attached in links on Player’s Names

Class of 2018

James Gaddie (6-3/G/Bell Creek Academy)
Nick Weir (6-2/CG/Jesuit Academy)
Isaiah Islam (6-4/W/Newsome HS)
Drew Price (5-10/CG/Alonso)

Class of 2019

Jadyn Strawder (6-4/W/Strawberry Crest HS)
Logan Ortiz (6-7/F/Newsome HS)

Class of 2020

Josh Berenbaum (6-5/W/Calvary Christian)
Ben Connolly (5-11/CG/Newsome HS)

Read More about the Titans from their Workout in October of 2016

EBA-BANNER-BLACK-BACKGROUND (1)

-CoachHemiShowcase-640x100

Coach Hemi-100-100Jonathan Hemingway is the Assistant Director of Scouting for the JumpOffPlus.com International Scouting Report, is on the Naismith Trophy Board of Selectors and owns CoachHemi.com, the go-to source for coaches for X’s and O’s.  He is the floor director of #TeamEBA camps, a site director for #TeamPSB tournaments and can be reached at jonathanhemingway@peachstatebasketball.com.

Related Posts

Filed Under: blog, Boys Grassroots Coverage, Peach State Media Tagged With: , ,