PSB Family 2016 Program Review – Tampa Titans

By: @JLHemingwayPSB
The Tampa Titans have a very specific mission within the world of grassroots basketball. While most travel programs cater to the most talented or high profile prospects in their region, the Titans are committed to helping develop players regardless of college projection. Their attention to building relationships with players, families and potential college coaches have paid dividends as members of their senior class have earned multiple scholarship offers.
Program Director
Rob Walker
Program Headquarters
Tampa, Florida
Official Website
Official Twitter
2017 Players (Interest and Offers Listed)
EBA Evaluations attached in links on Player’s Names
Class of 2018
Class of 2019
Class of 2020
