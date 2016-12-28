PSB Family 2016 Program Review – Tampa Titans

by

The Tampa Titans have a very specific mission within the world of grassroots basketball. While most travel programs cater to the most talented or high profile prospects in their region, the Titans are committed to helping develop players regardless of college projection. Their attention to building relationships with players, families and potential college coaches have paid dividends as members of their senior class have earned multiple scholarship offers.

Great time with the @Tampa_Titans tonight. Character guys who play basketball well. pic.twitter.com/FvGG1s1UaK — Jonathan Hemingway (@JLHemingwayPSB) September 18, 2016

Program Director



Rob Walker

Program Headquarters

Tampa, Florida

Official Website

www.etyba.org

Official Twitter

@Tampa_Thunder

2017 Players (Interest and Offers Listed)

Drew Bethoney (6-3/SG/Bloomingdale HS) Bridgewater, Roanoke, Covenant, Piedmont

Bryson Grasse (6-4/W/Seffner Christian Academy) Illinois Weslyan, Webber International, Ogelthorpe, Suwanee

Tarik McKelphin (6-3/G/Plant City HS) Florida Southern, Clayton State

Alex Jacovides (6-4/W/Alonso) SUNY-New Paltz, Suffolk University

EBA Evaluations attached in links on Player’s Names

Class of 2018

James Gaddie (6-3/G/Bell Creek Academy) Nick Weir (6-2/CG/Jesuit Academy) Isaiah Islam (6-4/W/Newsome HS) Drew Price (5-10/CG/Alonso)

Class of 2019

Class of 2020

Josh Berenbaum (6-5/W/Calvary Christian) Ben Connolly (5-11/CG/Newsome HS)

#TampaTitans ’17 6-1/G Darius Lue (Seffner Christian) has a breakout game in a tough loss to Jesuit finishing w/ a team 18pts. pic.twitter.com/WfVXL36lpT — Coach Rob Walker (@Tampa_Titans) December 1, 2016

