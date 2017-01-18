PSB Family 2016 Program Review – Georgia Pearls

by

The Georgia Pearls are an organization that takes the long view of developing a basketball player. While some programs find success in focusing on picking up players in high school for a year or two, the Pearls begin developing players as young as fourth grade. Program director Darlene Norris says, “We are all about the kids. We are not into the politics of adults. Developing players on and off the court while helping kids get exposure is what we are about.”

Program Director



Darlene Norris

Program Headquarters

Morrow, Georgia

Official Twitter

@GA_Pearls

PSB Tournaments Attended:

#PSBSpringShowdown

#PSBTipOffClassic

#PSBMayDay

#PSBEndoftheRoad

Committed 2017 Players



Da’ja Green – Wofford

2017 Prospects Receiving Interest

Keleah Davis (Spalding)

Katrice Jackson (Newnan HS)

Tierra Ruffin

Returning 2018 Players

Amaya Baker (Union Grove)

Zaria Bankston (Luella)

Kayla Brown (Lovejoy)

Kennedy Hansberry (Westlake)

Iyanna McMillian (Arabian Mountain)

Returning 2019 Players



Chardae Bell (Mays)

Sayah Brooks (Douglas County)

Janae Potter (Woodland)

J’Auana Robinson (Lovejoy)

Paris Thompson (Sandy Creek)

Anastasia Warren (Westlake)

Returning 2020 Players

Daija Powell

Jasmine Jacob

Doretha Ruffin

Christina Walker

Coach Norris on the Benefits of Playing in PSB Tourneys

“The Georgia Pearls have played in PSB tournaments from the beginning…back when Brandon was coaching teams. What I appreciated back then, and is still true today, is Brandon’s passion for helping girls get to the next level. He is always a phone call away from helping any of our girls. We were honored when he reached out to us to become a part of the PSB Family. This is our 15th season traveling on a national level. The fact that we are connected with an organization that is so well established within in the community is very important to us. The word that comes to mind when I think about Peach State is professionalism. That goes a long way for us in deciding where we are going to spend our money. We know that we are going to be treated the right way.”

Brandon Clay on the Georgia Pearls

“By focusing on developing local, home grown talent, the Georgia Pearls have taken the road less traveled to success given the dynamics of today’s club circuit. Program Director Darlene Norris still stands on the sidelines coaching multiple teams and influencing the next generation of players, coaches and teachers in the process. Her willingness to teach the game has made her a staple of the PSB Family for years dating back to the late 2000’s. Annually, the Pearls produce double digit alumni who head off to play at the collegiate level with players ranging in the upper echelon of Division One play to Division Three and junior college homes. Norris’ commitment to developing skill sets at an early age sets the bar high for the elementary and middle school aged players in the program and that has made all the difference.”

