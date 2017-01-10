PSB Family 2016 Program Review – EOTO

by

EOTO is established as one of the premier programs in North Georgia. This year the organization helped groom one of the nation’s best shooting guards in Endia Banks of Duluth, Ga. Banks signed with the University of Miami this fall. Program director Ken Huffman also helped oversee signings for a number of players at various other levels. The organization’s ability to meet player’s where they are at and elevate them to the next step has been the trademark for the program. Read more on the ladies who wear the penguin proudly on their jerseys.

Program Director

Ken Huffman

Program Headquarters

Gainesville, Georgia

Official Twitter

@EOTOCoachK

PSB Tournaments Attended:

#PSBSpringShowdown

#PSBMayDay

#PSBSummerKickoff

#PSBRealDeal

#PSBSummerInvite

#PSBPower48

Committed 2017 Players

Endia Banks – University of Miami (EBA Alum)

Brianna Dixon – Kennesaw State

Lainey Gosnell – Appalachian State

Hope Forrester – Emmanuel College (EBA Alum)

Hanna Grogan – Emmanuel College (EBA Alum)

Uncommitted 2017 Players

Pamela Johnson

Holly Stroman

Zakiya Wright

Returning 2018 Players

Taylor Brown

Ashley Foster – (EBA Alum)

Kendra Hutchinson

Kristen Washington

Tinaya Worth

Returning 2019 Players

Brooke Henricks – (EBA Alum)

Trinity Edwards

Nakia Hooks

Armani Milton – (EBA Alum)

Kennedy Powell

Diarra Smith

Georgia Stockton

Caroline Wysocki – (EBA Alum)

Returning 2020 Players

Jackie Allen

Jaylyn Bell – (EBA Alum)

Laken Stiles

Returning 2021 Players

Demari Flournoy

Kennedi Henson

Natalie Nix

Ashlee Locke – (EBA Alum)

Returning 2022 Players

Gracie Deetz

Ava Hunter

Shaina Kriews

Loren Stiles

Coach Huffman on Playing in PSB Tourneys

“We enjoy playing in PSB tourneys, because we get a chance to meet, connect and impress some of the top experts on the travel basketball circuit. PSB provides a diverse group of teams and top tier competition. The professionalism of the staff is also important, because they give honest feedback. Plus the tournaments are in our backyard so it is convenient.”

Brandon Clay on EOTO

“In E.O.T.O., Ken Huffman has developed one of the southeast’s most consistent and productive club programs. His commitment to exposure and skill development at an early age helps to set the program apart from most of its’ peers in the game today. Huffman has placed numerous prospects at all levels of college play including major Power 5 institutions. In doing so, the E.O.T.O. brand recognition has continued to grow as have the number of teams in the organization. We’re grateful to have several of the teams from around the state of Georgia competing in our events annually as members of the #PSBFamily and look forward to continuing the relationship for years to come.”

#PSBSummerKickoff Jacksonville, Miami, & Mississippi State in the gym early to watch the @EOTOCoachK vs @CFE_BASKETBALL match up. — PSB Events (@PeachStateBBall) July 7, 2016

#PSBSummerKickoff The @EOTOCoachK showed their aggressive by consistently getting into the paint and knocking down the midrange shot — AdrianPenlandBBall (@AP_BBall) July 7, 2016

