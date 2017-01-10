PSB Family 2016 Program Review – EOTO

With over 20,000 collective followers on our team’s social media outlets, we’re in a unique position to assist with both creating awareness of a prospect’s skill set and recent on-floor performance. From crisp recruiting updates to updated in-season stats to a potential last-minute change in schedule that needs to be conveyed socially, this package allows the player to control the information available to the public about their game.
By: @JLHemingwayPSB
EOTO is established as one of the premier programs in North Georgia. This year the organization helped groom one of the nation’s best shooting guards in Endia Banks of Duluth, Ga. Banks signed with the University of Miami this fall. Program director Ken Huffman also helped oversee signings for a number of players at various other levels. The organization’s ability to meet player’s where they are at and elevate them to the next step has been the trademark for the program. Read more on the ladies who wear the penguin proudly on their jerseys.
Program Director
Ken Huffman
Program Headquarters
Gainesville, Georgia
Official Twitter
PSB Tournaments Attended:
#PSBSpringShowdown
#PSBMayDay
#PSBSummerKickoff
#PSBRealDeal
#PSBSummerInvite
#PSBPower48
Committed 2017 Players
Endia Banks – University of Miami (EBA Alum)
Brianna Dixon – Kennesaw State
Lainey Gosnell – Appalachian State
Hope Forrester – Emmanuel College (EBA Alum)
Hanna Grogan – Emmanuel College (EBA Alum)
Uncommitted 2017 Players
Pamela Johnson
Holly Stroman
Zakiya Wright
Returning 2018 Players
Taylor Brown
Ashley Foster – (EBA Alum)
Kendra Hutchinson
Kristen Washington
Tinaya Worth
Returning 2019 Players
Brooke Henricks – (EBA Alum)
Trinity Edwards
Nakia Hooks
Armani Milton – (EBA Alum)
Kennedy Powell
Diarra Smith
Georgia Stockton
Caroline Wysocki – (EBA Alum)
Returning 2020 Players
Jackie Allen
Jaylyn Bell – (EBA Alum)
Laken Stiles
Returning 2021 Players
Demari Flournoy
Kennedi Henson
Natalie Nix
Ashlee Locke – (EBA Alum)
Returning 2022 Players
Gracie Deetz
Ava Hunter
Shaina Kriews
Loren Stiles
Coach Huffman on Playing in PSB Tourneys
“We enjoy playing in PSB tourneys, because we get a chance to meet, connect and impress some of the top experts on the travel basketball circuit. PSB provides a diverse group of teams and top tier competition. The professionalism of the staff is also important, because they give honest feedback. Plus the tournaments are in our backyard so it is convenient.”
Brandon Clay on EOTO
“In E.O.T.O., Ken Huffman has developed one of the southeast’s most consistent and productive club programs. His commitment to exposure and skill development at an early age helps to set the program apart from most of its’ peers in the game today. Huffman has placed numerous prospects at all levels of college play including major Power 5 institutions. In doing so, the E.O.T.O. brand recognition has continued to grow as have the number of teams in the organization. We’re grateful to have several of the teams from around the state of Georgia competing in our events annually as members of the #PSBFamily and look forward to continuing the relationship for years to come.”
Jacksonville, Miami, & Mississippi State in the gym early to watch the @EOTOCoachK vs @CFE_BASKETBALL match up.
— PSB Events (@PeachStateBBall) July 7, 2016
’17 Endia Banks @bankz_4 (@EOTOCoachK) showing why she is ranked in the #PNElite100 pic.twitter.com/ddXtmcmrX2
— ProspectsNation.com (@ProspectsNation) July 7, 2016
The @EOTOCoachK showed their aggressive by consistently getting into the paint and knocking down the midrange shot
— AdrianPenlandBBall (@AP_BBall) July 7, 2016
#PSBSpringShowdown
After a strong #EBATop40, Ashley Foster has 12 for @EOTOCoachK in 3Qhttps://t.co/1YV0m9HyS0 pic.twitter.com/CnyZiYQX3Z
— ProspectsNation.com (@ProspectsNation) March 26, 2016
Jonathan Hemingway is the Assistant Director of Scouting for the JumpOffPlus.com International Scouting Report, is on the Naismith Trophy Board of Selectors