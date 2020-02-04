Naismith Semifinalists – Coach Hemi Spotlight – February 4, 2020

by

The Atlanta Tipoff Club announced the 10 semifinalists for the Jersey Mike’s Naismith High School Trophy for the Girls Player of the Year this week. Click here for the entire list HERE.

The Coach Hemi Showcase series has been fortunate to host multiple McDonald’s Americans and even one former Naismith Trophy Award Winner, Jackie Young (2016). Today we look at two prospects that we worked with directly in the 2019 calendar year who are on the semifinalist list, Madison Hayes of Ootewah, Tennessee, and Sydney Parrish of Fishers, Indiana.

By: Jonathan Hemingway @JLHemingwayPSB

Madison Hayes – East Hamilton HS – SIGNED MISSISSIPPI STATE

Hayes brings a unique blend of intangible qualities that most every coach needs on a team. Her competitive attitude combined with a desire to be coached is the first thing that we took note of at our camp last October. Add in her physical gifts and Hayes is the type of player who should thrive for coach Vic Schaefer in Starkville.

Sydney Parrish – Hamilton Southeastern HS – SIGNED OREGON

Parrish is bound to thrive in coach Kelly Graves system. She is a 6-foot-2 guard with smooth skills and a deadly jumper. The game of basketball is evolving into a ever more skill dependent sport versus a sport that favors merely the most athletic. Parrish can hold her own athletically as well. Nevertheless, expect Parrish to score plenty of points for the Ducks and help them make plenty of deep NCAA tournament runs in the upcoming years.

Jonathan Hemingway is the Assistant Director of Scouting for the JumpOffPlus.com International Scouting Report, is on the Naismith Trophy Board of Selectors and owns CoachHemi.com, the go-to source for coaches for X’s and O’s. He is the floor director of #TeamEBA camps, a site director for #TeamPSB tournaments and can be reached at jonathanhemingway@peachstatebasketball.com.