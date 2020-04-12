BrandonClayTV: Julianna Ouimette – SMP College Recruiting Exposure Member

by

Vitals:

Name: Julianna Ouimette

Height: 5’9”

HS Grad Year: 2023

Position: PG / SG

School / Hometown: Lakeland HS (Minocqua, Wisconsin)

Club Team: Flight Elite

Game Film: 2019-20 Season Highlights

Player Evaluations:

April 2020 in a Brandon Clay Film Room Breakdown: “Ouimette is a scorer extraordinaire at a young age dropping just under 22 points per contest last school season. She gets downhill off the bounce on a consistent basis. I like her ability to play both ends of the hardwood too. She averaged more than seven steals per game in HS as a freshman. That’s rare to see a young prospect that engaged on the defensive end of the floor.” — Brandon Clay

October 2018 at Check Me Out Minnesota: “It was evident here that Ouimette has tools in her box to be a scoring threat when she gets to high school. Her craftiness with the ball and understanding on concepts jumped out in a gym .” — Jonathan Hemingway

Social Media Updates:

Brandon Clay Recruiting Profile: #SMPMember



Can’t wait to assist ‘23 G Julianna Ouimette (WI) of @flightelitebb with her recruiting process.



She’s one of the PREMIER preps in the state.



PROFILE: UNDER CONSTRUCTION 🚧



GET YOUR OWN RECRUITING PROFILE: https://t.co/yZxP6OqN8t pic.twitter.com/P9hYWNxHJu — Brandon Clay (@BrandonClayPSB) April 11, 2020

