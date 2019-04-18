JUCOReport x #BrandonClayScouting: JUCO Showcase Stars To Watch – April 17, 2019

by

JUCO Class of 2019 wing Brianna Dixon of Walters State JC is one of the headliners for the showcase on April 27th.

The #BrandonClayTraining🍑 & @JUCOReport #JUCOWomensShowcase🍑

🗓 Apr 27

📍 ATL



MUST FOR JUCOS, ‘19s & TRANSFERS



✔️ Exposure



Ken Huffman says former EOTO Star Brianna Dixon is in. She was DPOY for Walters St.



JOIN https://t.co/96O2mKz79o



IG https://t.co/3AvLs9PcI3 @saucyyyd pic.twitter.com/BvDFBtqJq9 — Brandon Clay (@BrandonClayPSB) April 12, 2019

Brianna Dixon – Walters State CC

A 6-foot wing, Dixon earned Defensive Player of the Year honors in the TCCAA this season. A versatile threat, she averaged 7 points, 5 assists, 3.5 rebounds and 2 steals per game this season.

#BrandonClayTraining🍑 & @JUCOReport #JUCOWomensShowcase🍑

🗓 Apr 27

📍 ATL



MUST FOR JUCOS, ‘19s & TRANSFERS



✔️ Colleges

✔️ Same gym as @peachstatebball TOC



Available Chipola G Shaela Gardner shoots at an elite clip.



JOIN https://t.co/hpsJRJ26bV



IG https://t.co/3AvLs9PcI3 pic.twitter.com/IwYqyw0Jet — Brandon Clay (@BrandonClayPSB) April 18, 2019

Shaela Gardner – Chipola JC

A 5-10 wing, Gardner played in 24 games for a Top 10 team nationally. In the process, she averaged 5 points per contest shooting 37 percent from beyond the arc and 85 percent from the line.

5'10 Semajia Ogburn (@JSCCWomensHoops) has locked her spot in to play the top Women's Juco Prospects in the Nation at the NCAA Certified#JUCOWomensShowcase🍑

🗓 April 27

📍 ATL



Top Competition ☑️

National Media Exposure ☑️

College Coaches ☑️



Join Her:https://t.co/Y7RRB7OhwQ pic.twitter.com/UUjlJkXSDI — JucoReport.com (@JucoReport) March 26, 2019

Semajia Ogburn – Jackson State CC

Ogburn is a problem in the front court averaging 14 points, 8 rebounds per game for Jackson State in 2018-19. Her willingness to attack the glass makes her an attractive option for teams who need to bolster their rebounding efforts next year.

Brandon Clay is the owner of the JumpOffPlus.com International Report, Peach State Basketball, Inc., and ProspectsNation.com. The JumpOffPlus.com is picked up by more than 200 colleges and universities nationwide. In addition to serving as ProspectsNation.com WNBA Director of Scouting, Clay serves as the Executive Camp Director for the Elite Basketball Academy Camps. He is a McDonald’s All-American Game Selection Committee member. Clay serves on the Naismith Trophy Men’s / Women’s College Player of the Year Academy and is the National Coordinator of Voting for the Boys / Girls All-American Teams. He has been involved in the community since 2001. You can reach Clay at BrandonClay@PeachStateBasketball.com﻿