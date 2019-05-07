EBASuper64 Invites – #Coach Hemi Notebook – May 6, 2019

by

We are still more than a month away from our annual Summer National Showcase in the Atlanta, Georgia area. Our staff is busy identifying prospects who are built for this experience. The #EBASuper64 Camp blends competitive spirit with an atmosphere of teaching and learning. Here are four players that come from my notebook that I would like to see back at our showcase this summer. These players are not only talented, but possess the necessary mental capacity to excel at the next level.

Article by Jonathan Hemingway

Follow him on Twitter (@JLHemingwayPSB or @CoachHemi)

Olivia Rinehart – Dickson County HS – 2020

Rinehart completed a successful high school season where she led her team to a Region 11AA tournament championship. Along the way she earned a District Tournament MVP as well as being honored as a Region All-Tournament member. Rinehart currently holds an offer from Cincinnati Christian University. We tabbed the 5-8 guard as a standout from our #CoachHemi615 Showcase last September (read HERE). Her ability to make shots coupled with her passing ability is an important combination of skills. See her highlights HERE.

Knight impressed our staff with her advanced skill set as a middle school prospect last spring. Her skill set was developed enough for her to earn a spot on the Southeast Raleigh varsity team which won 25 games this season and made a deep post season run. We expect Knight to emerge as one of the more talented guards from the Tar Heel State in future years. See her highlights HERE.

Arnold caught our eye last year at the #CoachHemiFinal4 Showcase in Columbus, Ohio. She was particularly skilled for a prospect her age. We think should could blossom into one of the top prospects from Wisconsin in years to come. Check her information at the link above.

Thrash was one of the more promising shooters at our #CoachHemi678 Showcase last fall. Her blend of size and shooting touch put her on our radar. We expect Thrash to gain momentum this summer as she heads into her senior year of high school. Check her highlights from last year’s event HERE.

Jonathan Hemingway is the Assistant Director of Scouting for the JumpOffPlus.com International Scouting Report, is on the Naismith Trophy Board of Selectors and owns CoachHemi.com, the go-to source for coaches for X’s and O’s. He is the floor director of #TeamEBA camps, a site director for #TeamPSB tournaments and can be reached at jonathanhemingway@peachstatebasketball.com.