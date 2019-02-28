EBAFab5 Player Evaluations Second Edition – February 28, 2019

by

Class of 2024 post Aariyanna Dunbar of Tennessee got quality work with Brandon Clay at EBA Fab 5 Camp. Photo cred – Kris Watkins

LAWRENCEVILLE, Georgia, – The Elite Basketball Academy hosted close to 30 campers from across six states. The staff put an emphasis on detailed fundamentals and crisp execution. Here is the first installment of evaluations from last weekend’s camp.

Evaluations by Jonathan Hemingway

Follow him on Twitter

All Photos credit to Kris Watkins

Aaiyanna Dunbar (Tennessee), Class of 2024

Dunbar is a post player with ideal size and build to be an impact player for years to come. She possesses above average coordination and mobility for a kid at her size and age. She possesses a lot of the basic skills needed to succeed as a primary post target. However, she still needs reps and experience in game situations to attain top level confidence.

Taylor Williams Brookstone MS (Columbus, Georgia), – Class of 2023

Williams is a slashing guard with a great frame and superb athleticism for her age. She plays the game with aggressiveness and confidence. Her ability to turn the corner on defenders and get to the hole makes her a tough match-up for most her age. She also showed solid touch from the 3-point arc. Look for Williams to be a name to watch from Middle Georgia in years to come.

Paris Baker – Horizon MS (Colorado Springs, Colorado), – Class of 2024

Baker is a play-making guard with a terrific first step. Her ability to create space with her first dribble and then shift gears makes her very difficult to guard. As good of a scorer she can be, she is equally willing to find open teammates when the defense rotates towards her. Impressively, the seventh grader was great with her communication and displayed floor presence that is unique for a middle school prospect.

Kemah Shaw – Small MS, (Kyle, Texas) – Class of 2024

Shaw is a skilled guard who blends shot making and slashing ability well. She showed her ability to beat primary defenders and make plays moving downhill towards the basket. Her jump shot is smooth and is complimented by a consistent follow through. Just a seventh grader, we expect Shaw to stay on the BrandonClayScouting.com radar for years to come.

Hannah Westmoreland – Livingston MS, (Livingston, Tennessee), – Class of 2023

Westmoreland is a guard with skill and fundamentals. She is a potential shooting specialist when she moves into the high school ranks. Her ability to stretch the floor from beyond the arc should find her plenty of playing time as well a production. Her ball handling abilities allow her to facilitate the offense effectively as well. She displayed very good game sense on both ends of the court during this camp setting. She has the IQ to make sure she anticipates situations before they hand. Moving forward Westmoreland will need to add confidence in her dribble moves that she practices. Executing those versus the most competitive levels will be key for her success in future years.

Jonathan Hemingway is the Assistant Director of Scouting for the JumpOffPlus.com International Scouting Report, is on the Naismith Trophy Board of Selectors