EBAFab5 Player Evaluations Middle School Final Edition – March 1, 2019

LAWRENCEVILLE, Georgia, – The Elite Basketball Academy hosted close to 30 campers from across six states. The staff put an emphasis on detailed fundamentals and crisp execution. Here is the final installment of evaluations on middle school prospects from last weekend’s camp.

Evaluations by Jonathan Hemingway

Emmie Adams – Buford Middle School (Buford, Georgia), – Class of 2024

Adams is a young guard who showed spirit and the ability to be coached during the camp. She demonstrated fundamental skill that will blossom with continued work in future years.

Audrey Adams – Buford Middle School (Buford, Georgia), – Class of 2025

Adams is a younger guard who was ready to compete at the camp. Despite being one of the younger players during the weekend, she showed the willingness to hustle and do the things necessary to help her team. Continued individual work will only enhance her ability to impact the game in future evaluations.

Bree Adams – Buford Middle School (Buford, Georgia), – Class of 2025

Adams is a young guard with a great base of skill. She showed a solid follow through on her jump shot. Most importantly was her willingness to be coached and desire to improve. These qualities will translate into progressive improvement in upcoming years.

Jacalyn Myrthil – Durham Middle School (Atlanta, Georgia) – Class of 2025

Myrthil was one of the most talented players in the building during the EBA Fab 5 Camp. She is a strong slasher with the ability to finish at the rim with consistency. Her body control while navigating through the defense was one of the highlights of the camp. In addition to being a talented scorer, Myrthil also proved to be a very adept passer. She found cutting teammates for easy scores.

Jayla Bennett – Bay Creek Middle School (Grayson, Georgia), – Class of 2025

Bennett was another talented guard in the building during the last weekend of February. She is a strong, athletic slasher who does a lot of damage by slashing to the basket. Bennett has a strong fundamental base of skills. Her ability to ball fake and get the defense leaning the wrong direction is advanced skill for a player her age.

