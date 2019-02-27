EBAFab5 Player Evaluations – February 27, 2019

by

Brandon Clay at EBA Fab 5 Camp.

LAWRENCEVILLE, Georgia, – The Elite Basketball Academy hosted close to 30 campers from across six states. The staff put an emphasis on detailed fundamentals and crisp execution. Here is the first installment of evaluations from last weekend’s camp.

Evaluations by Jonathan Hemingway

Evaluations by Jonathan Hemingway

All Photos credit to Kris Watkins

Swain is a left handed lead guard with advanced skill for a sixth grader. Her ability to handle and her footwork to match make her one of the top prospects in the city at the middle school level. She does a good job of holding her follow through on her jump shot. She looks to be a consistent scorer at several levels moving forward.

TiAna Davis – Horizon Middle School (Colorado Springs, Colorado), – Class of 2023

Davis impressed with her soft touch on her jump shot. Her follow through during form shooting was nearly flawless. She produced into competitive situations as well. She proved that she did not have to have the ball in her hands in order to score. She moved to open areas and found ways to score even when she was not the primary ball handler.

Mia James – Wesleyan School (Norcross, Georgia), – Class of 2025

Although smaller, James proved to be one of the more talented prospects at the camp. She handled the ball with sureness and exhibited fundamentals that are advanced for her age. She took instruction and executed well on the court. Her ability to pass the ball and score off the move should make her a productive player in years to come.

Hallie Jean – Livingston Middle School (Livingston, Tennessee), – Class of 2023

Jean showed a consistent follow through on her jumper during the camp. She proved she is a fundamental player who can handle, defend and score the ball when she gets a sliver of light on the perimeter. Look for her game to grow with added experience.

Kylah Stovall – Reimagine Prep (Jackson, Mississippi), – Class of 2024

Stovall is an athletic guard who is just beginning to scratch the surface of her potential. She has the size and speed to be a problem in the open court. Impressively, despite just picking up the game less than a year ago, Stovall has a solid base of fundamentals. Her footwork and shooting form are all on track for her to become a impactful offensive player in future years.

