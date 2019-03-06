EBAFab5 High School Evaluations – March 5, 2019

by

LAWRENCEVILLE, Georgia, – The Elite Basketball Academy hosted close to 30 campers from across six states. The staff put an emphasis on detailed fundamentals and crisp execution. Here is an installment of evaluations on high school prospects from last weekend’s camp.

Evaluations by Jonathan Hemingway

Photos credit to Larry Rhinehart

Chelsea Aalim – Ola HS (McDonough, Georgia), – Class of 2020

Aalim is a consummate team player who is willing to do most any job necessary to help her team succeed. Her next level specialty might be her ability to defend multiple back court positions. Her length and foot quickness allows her to defend point guards to bigger wings. Offensively Aalim showed in this viewing her ability to shoot the mid-range shot and create downhill with her dribble. Finding consistency on her 3-point shot will be an area she will want to spend time polishing this off-season.

Georgia Hickox – Rabun County HS (Tiger, Georgia), – Class of 2022

Hickox joined the Elite Basketball Academy for the first time last month. Her ability to shoot the ball and handle the ball effectively immediately caught our eye. She is currently best suited as an off-guard who can compliment a slashing point guard as a spot up shooter. Expect her to add more pieces to her game in upcoming years.

Hannah Fuller – Southside HS (Greenville, South Carolina), Class of 2021

Fuller has an established reputation as a long range shooter. She backed up previous evaluations with more 3-point shooting during this camp. Her ball handling and play creating continues to evolve with every outing. Fuller showed she can use the threat of her shot to set up other parts of her game. Fuller’s high school stats suggest that she will be a great all around player at the next level as well.

Jaela Dunn – Ola HS (McDonough, Georgia), Class of 2020

Dunn is instant action on the court. Regardless of the side of the court that she is on, she seems to make good things happen. During this camp evaluation, Dunn showed an improved jump shot with range beyond the arc. Her consistent arc and follow through on her shot allow her to be a threat to stretch the defense. This skill sets up her ability to slash into the lane and make plays when the defense closes out too hard. Look for Dunn to continue to make plays this spring on the travel circuit with her OMG-TGE ball club.

Maddie Thomas – Cherokee Bluff (Flowery Branch, Georgia), Class of 2019

Thomas is the model example of what it takes to reach the next level. A multi-year participant in the Elite Basketball Academy, Thomas signed with Brenau University last fall. Although she completed her senior season and has a roster spot locked up next year, she still wanted to participate in the camp and hone her skills. Thomas projects to be an immediate contributor for coach Kris Stewart in upcoming seasons.

Wylie Sheridan – St. Pius X (Atlanta, Georgia), Class of 2020

Sheridan has attributes that college coaches are anxious to find in prospects: size and work ethic. The 6-foot-1 center is an interior force who demands attention from opposing defenses. She uses her body effectively to create angles to score from the low block. Although right handed, Sheridan is very comfortable in scoring with her weak hand. This spring will be a big moment for the junior if she can show she can finish consistently versus some of the top competition on the travel

Jonathan Hemingway is the Assistant Director of Scouting for the JumpOffPlus.com International Scouting Report, is on the Naismith Trophy Board of Selectors and owns CoachHemi.com, the go-to source for coaches for X's and O's.