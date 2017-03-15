EBAFab5: Girls Team 8 Recap – March 15, 2017

by

With over 20,000 collective followers on our team’s social media outlets, we’re in a unique position to assist with both creating awareness of a prospect’s skill set and recent on-floor performance. From crisp recruiting updates to updated in-season stats to a potential last-minute change in schedule that needs to be conveyed socially, this package allows the player to control the information available to the public about their game.

Become an #SMPMember: Click the Logo Below

This team had a number of quick, defensive minded guards on the roster. It started with Ja’mya Powell-Smith who was great at defending the ball. She is aggressive, works hard and was equally as tough at slashing to the bucket offensively. Class of 2021 La’Miya Blake of Evans, Georgia, is another tough defender who also could finish in traffic on the move. The lefty played tough all weekend long. Class of 2022 combo guard Kamryn Bates of Lithia Springs, Georgia, has a quick trigger when shooting it. She is also effective when attacking the basket with the drive.

Class of 2021 guard Ashyia Willis of Gainesville, Georgia, was another slashing guard that made an impression. Her strong stature and aggressive nature make her a player to track in the upcoming years. Class of 2021 guard Ciara Taylor of Dyersburg, Tennessee, might have been the best leader in gymnasium during the camp. Her ability to grasp what is expected of the group and encourage her teammates to do that is special at a young age. Her play-making skills make her relevant as a ball player as well.

Team 8 had plenty of size to complement the guards on this team. Ashlee Locke of Flowery Branch, Georgia, is a shot blocker and a rebounder. However, she is proving to be a versatile offensive force as she hit jumpers and finished with her weak hand effectively around the basket. Layken Cox of Sumter, South Carolina, is another interior force that we took note of in the camp. She proved to be effective with her step-out jumper. Class of 2021 Kylee Warwick of Strawberry, Tennessee, is a solid positional defender. She also possesses great touch around the bucket.

@SUVtv video from #EBAFab5



Jonathan Hemingway is the Assistant Director of Scouting for the JumpOffPlus.com International Scouting Report, is on the Naismith Trophy Board of Selectors and owns CoachHemi.com, the go-to source for coaches for X’s and O’s. He is the floor director of #TeamEBA camps, a site director for #TeamPSB tournaments and can be reached at jonathanhemingway@peachstatebasketball.com.