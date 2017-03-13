EBAFab5: Girls Team 6 Recap – March 13, 2017

by

Team 6 was a diversified group of talent. Class of 2022 forward Zuri Goldsberry of Grovetown, Georgia, brought athleticism and versatility to the court. She has a big upside as she continues to polish her skill set. Gracie Gregg is a terrific ball distributor from the point guard position. She loves to dish the ball to her teammates while having great fundamentals for a young player. Class of 2022 guard Alana Veiga of Flowery Branch, Georgia, showed her defensive specialty during the camp. She has great footwork and quickness to go along with her play-making ability.

Sydney Clevenger of Tennessee, is a great passer of the basketball. She knows how to keep her teammates involved and set the table for her team. Another point guard that made an impression was Imani Williams of Hopkins, South Carolina. She makes plays and has a slick handle, which allows her to make plays. Marya Hudgins of Cumming, Georgia, showed her basketball IQ and ability to make good decisions. Even as she stands at 5-foot-9, she has a good understanding of floor spacing and how to find her own shot. Another unselfish guard on this team was Mia Geveke of Woodstock, Georgia. She played with energy and provided ball handling responsibilities at times.

Class of 2021 Reigan Richardson of Harrisburg, North Carolina is a wiry forward who brings versatility to the court. She can handle the ball in the open court and she finish with finesse around the rim. A player that may have some of the highest upside in the camp was Keona Curtis of Grovetown, Georgia. She has a long wing span, athleticism and is just scratching the surface of her potential. Finally Madison Vaira of Lithia, Florida, showed her defensive ability with her length standing at 6-1. She has footwork and can score around the basket effectively as well.

Jonathan Hemingway is the Assistant Director of Scouting for the JumpOffPlus.com International Scouting Report, is on the Naismith Trophy Board of Selectors and owns CoachHemi.com, the go-to source for coaches for X’s and O’s. He is the floor director of #TeamEBA camps, a site director for #TeamPSB tournaments and can be reached at jonathanhemingway@peachstatebasketball.com.