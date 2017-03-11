EBAFab5: Girls Team 5 Recap – March 11, 2017

by

With over 20,000 collective followers on our team’s social media outlets, we’re in a unique position to assist with both creating awareness of a prospect’s skill set and recent on-floor performance. From crisp recruiting updates to updated in-season stats to a potential last-minute change in schedule that needs to be conveyed socially, this package allows the player to control the information available to the public about their game.

Become an #SMPMember: Click the Logo Below

Team 5 had a number of talented point guards that are sure to be talked about for years to come. Class of 2022 point guard Paris Miller is a terrific athlete, but has a unusually polished skill set at a young age. She does a good job distributing to her teammates, but also has deep range on her jumper. Class of 2021 Diamond Thomas of Raleigh, North Carolina, may be short but she has a big game. She is quick and athletic that is armed with very tough crossover moves. Class of 2022 point guard Chloe Thompson of Hattiesburg, Mississippi, made a long trip to show off her skills. She has a great feel for the game and terrific footwork at a young age. She brings great energy and hustle to the court.

Kenzia “Bubbles” Williams attacked defenders with confidence and was able to make plays. Her ability to back dribble versus pressure shows how advanced her understanding of the game is. Class of 2021 Sara Viti of Flowery Branch, Georgia, is a wing-forward with good size and IQ. She finds ways to get into scoring position by moving without the basketball. Class of 2021 wing Kyra Fowler made her return to the Elite Basketball Academy and showed growth in her game. Her left-handed jumper is still her calling card, but her improved physicality and ball skill is what will carry her to the next level.

Keep an eye on the development of class of 2021 wing Aniyah Jones of Grovetown, Georgia. She has a lot of the physical tools needed to be a great all-around player, which includes a very smooth jumper. The lone post player on this team, Tamoria Plantin of Dacula, Georgia, brought strength and rebounding to this team. Once she smooths out her footwork around the basket she will become a consistent interior scorer.



Jonathan Hemingway is the Assistant Director of Scouting for the JumpOffPlus.com International Scouting Report, is on the Naismith Trophy Board of Selectors and owns CoachHemi.com, the go-to source for coaches for X’s and O’s. He is the floor director of #TeamEBA camps, a site director for #TeamPSB tournaments and can be reached at jonathanhemingway@peachstatebasketball.com.