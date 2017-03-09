EBAFab5: Girls Team 4 Recap – March 9, 2017

by

Team 4 had a nice blend of play makers and post players. Joelle Synder showed her ability to blend distributing and finding her shot. She did a good job of hitting the pick and roll cutter when using the ball screen in game play. Reilly Webb of Saint Petersburg, Florida is another guard who showed very good IQ on the court. She was able to create space for her shot effectively. Another point guard who played well during game play was Lovely Alexander of Columbia, South Carolina. She distributed the ball well to her teammates and proved that she is a prospect on the rise as just a sixth grader.

There were several guards on this team that were very effective in scoring the basketball. Hannah Fuller of Greenville, South Carolina, has been on our radar for several years. She is known as a long range specialist, but she is proving that she can affect the game in more ways than just spotting up. Shaina Kriews of Flowery Branch, Georgia, is another sharp shooter that we will keep tabs on in the future. She hit jumpers off the dribble and from the arc. Add in the slashing scoring ability of Courtney Ogden of Atlanta, Georgia, and this team had all the firepower needed to win several games in a camp setting. Ogden has a great skill set for a 2023 prospect. Learning how to implement it consistently into game play is her next challenge.

It was not all point guards and shooting with this team. Kayla Sullivan of Florissant, Missouri, used her strength to finish around the basket. She was able to score through contact on the drive, which is impressive for a 2023 prospect. Shelbi Smith of Crossville, Tennessee, is a high energy front line player. She can play on the block or at the elbow with a high IQ. However, the most impactful player on this team could have been Sania Feagin of Ellenwood, Georgia. She is a devastating shot blocker who is equally effective at scoring on the interior. At 6-3 she is a prospect to track with the Georgia Pearls for years to come.

@SUVtv #EBAFab5 Game Footage



Jonathan Hemingway is the Assistant Director of Scouting for the JumpOffPlus.com International Scouting Report, is on the Naismith Trophy Board of Selectors and owns CoachHemi.com, the go-to source for coaches for X’s and O’s. He is the floor director of #TeamEBA camps, a site director for #TeamPSB tournaments and can be reached at jonathanhemingway@peachstatebasketball.com.