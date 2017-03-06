EBAFab5: Girls Team 3 Recap – March 6, 2017

by

Usually the best teams in basketball are the ones that can beat their opponent in different ways on different nights. Team 3 showed that they could be first successful with scoring from their wings. Jalisa Dunlap of Stockbridge, Georgia attacked the defense relentlessly. She hit pull up jumpers and would not shy away from contact when she drive into the lane. Another Georgia native, Marissa Johnson of Lithonia, proved to be an effective two-way player. She has great defensive instincts, which allowed her to get deflections and steals. Yet she was just as good hitting jumpers on the spot up catch or off the dribble. Add in Shamaria Jennings of Marietta, Georgia who got things done in a variety of ways. Her activity allows her to be successful at defending and rebounding. However, that same athleticism gives her success at slashing to the basket and hitting pull-ups in the lane.

There were a number of point guards that caught our attention on this team. Unfortunately we did not get a chance to evaluate Kionna Gaines of Columbus, Georgia because she was out with an injury. Be looking for her on the travel circuit with the Georgia Blazers this summer. Ashlee Allen of Raleigh, North Carolina is a vocal point guard that gave direction to her team. She handled the ball while communicating with her team effectively. We were also impressed with the unselfishness of Reina Way of Grovetown, Georgia. She played hard on both ends while also doing a great job of doing the things that the casual observer would overlook.

Guard Alexis Patty of Maryville, Tennessee showed a very polished skill set. She hit jumpers with consistency, but also was able to shake defenders with crafty ball handling. A pair of post players helped anchor this team along the frontline. Jada Session of McDonough, Georgia rebounded the ball well in the paint. However, she was alos able to face defenders up and attack them off the dribble. Samya Brooks of Pontotoc, Mississippi is a very solid option on the block. She gets great position to score and rebound.



Jonathan Hemingway is the Assistant Director of Scouting for the JumpOffPlus.com International Scouting Report, is on the Naismith Trophy Board of Selectors and owns CoachHemi.com, the go-to source for coaches for X’s and O’s. He is the floor director of #TeamEBA camps, a site director for #TeamPSB tournaments and can be reached at jonathanhemingway@peachstatebasketball.com.