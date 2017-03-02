EBAFab5: Girls Team 2 Recap – March 2, 2017

by

Team 2 had a number of sharp shooters that lit up the nets in both games and drills. North Carolina native Emily Carver caught our eye with her smooth release to go along with her size to play on the wing. Reagan Trumm of Knoxville, Tennessee is not a stranger to EBA events and backed up her reputation as a knockdown shooter this time around. She also showed improved ball skill while attacking the basket. Another guard who shot the ball well was Diana Collins of Lilburn, Georgia. Her ability to play the point position and hit jumpers off the dribble make her a dual threat in the back court.

This team also had a nice complement of defenders. Point guard Amari Jackson of Ellenwood, Georgia got after ball handlers on the defensive end. Asha Shareef of Jonesboro, Georgia brought great energy with her vocal leadership on the defensive end. While Jer’Maya Moore of Rex, Georgia was capable of locking down nearly anyone in the gym. Her size at 5-foot-10 gives her versatility to play inside and out.

No team is complete without players that are willing to do whatever takes to win. Carly Fahey of Suwanee, Georgia is a wing with good size and versatility. We took note of her good position defense and ability to push the ball in transition. We were also impressed with the unselfishness of Reina Way of Grovetown, Georgia. She played hard on both ends while also doing a great job of doing the things that the casual observer would overlook.

Jonathan Hemingway is the Assistant Director of Scouting for the JumpOffPlus.com International Scouting Report, is on the Naismith Trophy Board of Selectors and owns CoachHemi.com, the go-to source for coaches for X’s and O’s. He is the floor director of #TeamEBA camps, a site director for #TeamPSB tournaments and can be reached at jonathanhemingway@peachstatebasketball.com.