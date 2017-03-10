EBAFab5: Boys Team 4 Recap – March 10, 2017

by

Team 4 was filled with talent and play makers. Class of 2021 Broc Bidwell of St. Francis might have been the best scorer in the building. His acumen to score to go along with body control on the drive made him a tough cover for defenders. Devin Story of Grovetown, Georgia, is a point guard with a number of tools. He slashed and dished to teammates while also showing a nice step-back jumper. Also we have a close eye on Cannon Harman of Hebron Christian Academy. He is a forward with wing speed and athleticism in the open court. He also showed the ability to hit the spot up jumper. His development could mean big things for coach Derek Heberling in the future.

There were other players on this team that gave this group depth. Evan Elliott of Georgia showed great versatility on the court. He has the size to rebound and bag on the interior, but he is fully capable of handling and finishing off the bounce. He size and ability to rebound is a big plus for his game. Avante Morrison of Tampa, Florida, is a quick handling point guard who can beat his man off the dribble. As he fills in the other parts of his game, he will be a handful for defenses to contain. Boyd Farmer of Buford, Georgia, is a player that produced well in his role at the camp. He hit spot up jumpers with his feet set. He also tracked rebounds very aggressively. His size and skill set projects him positively to the high school level.

Jonathan Hemingway is the Assistant Director of Scouting for the JumpOffPlus.com International Scouting Report, is on the Naismith Trophy Board of Selectors and owns CoachHemi.com, the go-to source for coaches for X’s and O’s. He is the floor director of #TeamEBA camps, a site director for #TeamPSB tournaments and can be reached at jonathanhemingway@peachstatebasketball.com.