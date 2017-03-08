EBAFab5: Boys Team 3 Recap – March 8, 2017

by

Team 3 was filled with guards that attacked the basket and scored on the move. Andrew McConnell of Buford, Georgia, is a creative scorer and used that to create plays in the lane. He also shot the ball well from the arc. Class of 2022 point guard Quentin Rice of Morganton, North Carolina, instantly became a camp favorite with his energy and skill. Still young, he has great IQ that allows him to make plays despite his lack of size. Class of 2021 point guard Jaylon Justice of Flowery Branch, Georgia, facilitated the action well as a lead guard. However, he also showed that he could hit jumpers consistently off the dribble.

In addition to the strong guard play on this team, there were a number of players that made an impact on the wing or in the lane. Zhare Floyd of Lawrenceville, Georgia, gave great effort during drills and in competition. He handled the ball well and made all the in between plays that were needed for success. Jeremiah Ross of Lithia, Florida, is another wing with versatility and size. He can play facing the basket or mix it up on the interior.

On the inside, this team had size and strength. Kendall Whiteside has very good feet and a soft touch on the block. He works hard to get positioning and is effective doing it. He was aided by Joshua Alexander of Columbia, South Carolina, who at 6-foot-3 uses all of his size to make an impact. He is aggressive and gets after rebounds consistently.

Jonathan Hemingway is the Assistant Director of Scouting for the JumpOffPlus.com International Scouting Report, is on the Naismith Trophy Board of Selectors and owns CoachHemi.com, the go-to source for coaches for X’s and O’s. He is the floor director of #TeamEBA camps, a site director for #TeamPSB tournaments and can be reached at jonathanhemingway@peachstatebasketball.com.