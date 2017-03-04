EBAFab5: Boys Team 2 Recap – March 2, 2017

by

A pair of Florida guards led this team from the jump. Point guard Isaiah Reed picked up on concepts and led the team very well from the beginning of the camp. Although a heady player, Reed also showed a little play-making flair when he had the ball in hands. Next to Reed was Jaylin Tinervin of Tampa, Florida who provided skill, size and energy to the court. Standing at 5-foot-11 he projects to be a player who will continue to improve as he matures.

Clay Gosnell of Banks County (GA) is consummate teammate. He is fundamental and a reliable perimeter shooter. Jaron Ford, another Georgia native, showed his skill from the point guard position. He has a very good first step and can make plays with the ball in his hands.

Two of the better scorers on the camp were on Team 2. Jamal Hodges of Twin Rivers (GA) is a workhorse post player who scored consistently around the basket. His combination of strength, footwork and touch to score made him very tough contain. Pierce Martin of Carnesville, Georgia is a 5-11 forward who shot the ball very well in the camp. He proved to be a consistent go-to shooter.

Jonathan Hemingway is the Assistant Director of Scouting for the JumpOffPlus.com International Scouting Report, is on the Naismith Trophy Board of Selectors and owns CoachHemi.com, the go-to source for coaches for X’s and O’s. He is the floor director of #TeamEBA camps, a site director for #TeamPSB tournaments and can be reached at jonathanhemingway@peachstatebasketball.com.