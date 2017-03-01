EBAFab5: Boys Team 1 Recap – 2/28/17

by

A pair of brothers from the state of Kentucky provided the fuel for this team. Class of 2021 wing, William Vasser from Jefferson County, earned a spotlight feature by Rebecca Gray last week. His versatility and productivity did not go unnoticed. Class of 2023 brother Andrae Vasser made a name for himself with his coach-ability and work ethic. He proved to be a capable handler and shooter when left open.

Imre Earls is on a fast track to impact for East Hall in upcoming years. Like he showed last week at the APB Showcase, he did the same this weekend with aggressiveness, hustle and rebounding. Along with Earls on the front line for this team was Dakota Orr from Banks County. His ability to finish around the bucket and block shots defensively made him a standout from the camp. Already standing at 6-foot-4, Orr is sure to stretch out a few more inches in the next few years.

Keep an eye on Seth Hubbard of Sandy Springs, Ga. He comes from a basketball family as his sister is a nationally ranked prospect finishing her junior year at Holy Innocents. His father is one of more respected club coaches in the Atlanta area. Hubbard showed his basketball IQ during the camp to go along with a polished skill set. He did a nice job of setting up shooters like class of 2021 Wyatt Campbell. Campbell of Buford, Ga., hit numerous jumpers, but also proved he could play the point position when called upon.

Jonathan Hemingway is the Assistant Director of Scouting for the JumpOffPlus.com International Scouting Report, is on the Naismith Trophy Board of Selectors and owns CoachHemi.com, the go-to source for coaches for X’s and O’s. He is the floor director of #TeamEBA camps, a site director for #TeamPSB tournaments and can be reached at jonathanhemingway@peachstatebasketball.com.