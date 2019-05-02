EBA Super 64 Camp Invites – #CoachHemi Notebook – May 2, 2019

by

Players work on court with coaches dealing with real basketball concepts. Photo – Chris Hansen

We are a month away from our annual Summer National Showcase in the Atlanta, Georgia area. Our staff is busy identifying prospects who are built for this experience. The #EBASuper64 Camp blends competitive spirit with an atmosphere of teaching and learning. Here are four players that come from my notebook that I would like to see back at our showcase this summer. These players are not only talented, but possess the necessary mental capacity to excel at the next level.

Article by Jonathan Hemingway

Follow him on Twitter (@JLHemingwayPSB or @CoachHemi)

After seeing Richetto at last fall’s showcase, we expected to see her recruitment take off this spring. Right on cue after the spring evaluation period, coach Kim Rosamond of Tennessee Tech extended an offer to the 5-foot-8 guard. Take a look at her video from last September and see why: HERE.

Tudor has many of the tools that coaches at the next level are looking for in a wing. She has size, versatility and scoring ability. After switching over to the Midwest Takeover program with coach Charles Williams this spring, Tudor quickly picked up an offer from Detroit Mercy. If she stays locked in to her development, expect to see more offers come rolling her direction. Watch her highlights from September HERE.

Byrd caught our attention last fall at the #CoachHemi336 Showcase in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. She is a 6-foot wing-forward who can stretch the floor with her shooting ability. Her size and skill level should translate well to the next level. See her highlights from 2018 HERE.

Wilson appeared on the scene last fall at our #CoachHemi678 Showcase in McDonough, Georgia. The middle school prospect does not appear to be going anywhere…anytime soon. She is a guard with potential game-changing play-making skills. See her highlights from the fall HERE.

Jonathan Hemingway is the Assistant Director of Scouting for the JumpOffPlus.com International Scouting Report, is on the Naismith Trophy Board of Selectors and owns CoachHemi.com, the go-to source for coaches for X’s and O’s. He is the floor director of #TeamEBA camps, a site director for #TeamPSB tournaments and can be reached at jonathanhemingway@peachstatebasketball.com.