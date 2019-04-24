EBA Super 64 Camp Invites – #CoachHemi Notebook – April 24, 2019

We are still more than a month away from our annual Summer National Showcase in the Atlanta, Georgia area, however our staff is busy identifying prospects who are built for this experience. The #EBASuper64 Camp blends competitive spirit with an atmosphere of teaching and learning. Here are four players that come from my notebook that I would like to see back at our showcase this summer. These players are not only talented, but possess the necessary mental capacity to excel at the next level.
Article by Jonathan Hemingway
Blaize Deere – Scotts Hill HS – 2021
Deere impressed us with her blue collar attitude and back court versatility at the #CoachHemi615 Showcase last September. She is a capable shot maker and a leader on the court. She will be running with Team B Wright this travel season and appears to be poised for a big year. Check her highlights from the camp HERE.
Allyson Fleenor – Pulaski County – 2022
Fleenor is a coach’s dream to have on a team. She is a high energy wing-forward who makes play regardless of the position she is in. Fleenor showed the talent to hit jumpers and rebound at our #CoachHemi336 Showcase last October. See her highlights HERE.
Jessie Kauffman – Cannon County – 2020
Kauffman is a talented wing scorer who can do damage from behind the arc or off the dribble. She helped lead her Cannon County HS team to a 20-win season this year and recently took a visit to Sewannee University. See the talented guard in action from the #CoachHemi615 Showcase last September HERE.
Diamond Thomas – Knightdale HS – 2021
Thomas is a dynamite play-maker in the back court. Her dribble moves and natural court sense should translate to the next level. We had a chance to work with her at the #CoachHemi919 Showcase last May. See her highlights HERE.