EBA Super 64 Camp Invites – #CoachHemi Notebook – April 18, 2019

by

Before Anaya Peoples showed out at the McDonald’s All-American Game last month, she trained with our staff at #EBASuper64 Camp. Photo cred – Ty Freeman

We are still more than a month away from our annual Summer National Showcase in the Atlanta, Georgia area, however our staff is busy identifying prospects who are built for this experience. The #EBASuper64 Camp blends competitive spirit with an atmosphere of teaching and learning. Here are four players that come from my notebook that I would like to see back at our showcase this summer. These players are not only talented, but possess the necessary mental capacity to excel at the next level.

Article by Jonathan Hemingway

Follow him on Twitter (@JLHemingwayPSB or @CoachHemi)

Photo – Ty Freeman

Kayli Dunn – Gate City HS (VA) – 2023

Dunn has shown great skill at an early age. Her willingness to put in work and push herself to the limit is evident. We had a chance to work with her twice in 2018. Check her #CoachHemi Featured Player film HERE and her ProspectsNation.com evaluation HERE.

Photo – Larry Rhinehart

Kristyn Goshay – Heritage HS (GA) – 2021

Goshay is one of the better floor generals I have evaluated this year. Her ability to deliver the ball to scoring teammates is a talent that is very, very important. She showed this skill at last year’s #CoachHemi678 Showcase, see her highlights HERE. She has also starred for the Georgia Pearls this spring, see more HERE.

Photo cred – Ty Freeman

Madison Henegar – Stewarts Creek HS (TN) – 2020

Henegar helped her high school team to a 20-win season this year. The 6-foot forward possesses versatility as well as outside touch. A student of the game, Henegar always finds a way to get better in these camp situations. Click HERE for her player card on ProspectsNation.com.

Photo – Ty Freeman

Sydney Ryan – Franklin HS (TN) – 2022

Ryan is a promising young guard from the Middle Tennessee area. A high achiever in the classroom, Ryan should garner interest from high academic schools in the near future. Check her evaluation from last year’s camp HERE. Ryan is set to flourish while playing coach John Wild at Franklin High School.

Jonathan Hemingway is the Assistant Director of Scouting for the JumpOffPlus.com International Scouting Report, is on the Naismith Trophy Board of Selectors and owns CoachHemi.com, the go-to source for coaches for X’s and O’s. He is the floor director of #TeamEBA camps, a site director for #TeamPSB tournaments and can be reached at jonathanhemingway@peachstatebasketball.com.