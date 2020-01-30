CoachHemi Watchlist – Kendal Cheesman

by

Class of 2021 W/F Kendal Cheesman of Tampa, Florida, committed to Vandy WBB earlier this month. Photo – Chris Hansen

Kendal Cheesman committed to Vanderbilt University in early January of this year. A 6-foot-2 wing-forward, Cheesman brings the proper amount of size, skill and versatility to play the game at a high level. Take a look at Cheesman’s game from last fall’s showcase in Murfreesboro, Tennessee. Her shooting stroke, passing vision and interior presence make her an ELITE 100 prospect nationally.

Cheesman plays travel ball with Tampa Thunder on the summer circuit. Expect her game to continue to grow in the upcoming year. She is a gym rat that take coaching very seriously. Her footwork got better from August to October in the two camps that we worked with her in 2019.

Jonathan Hemingway is the Assistant Director of Scouting for the JumpOffPlus.com International Scouting Report, is on the Naismith Trophy Board of Selectors and owns CoachHemi.com, the go-to source for coaches for X’s and O’s. He is the floor director of #TeamEBA camps, a site director for #TeamPSB tournaments and can be reached at jonathanhemingway@peachstatebasketball.com.