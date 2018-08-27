CoachHemi Post July Commitments – August 27, 2018

by

September 16 – Lebanon, TN

October 13 – Winston Salem, NC

October 14 – Knoxville, TN

Class of 2019 guard Faith Adams of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, committed to UNC-Asheville this month. She plays for Oakland High School and Team B-Wright on the travel circuit.

Coach Hemi’s Take

Adams is a play-making guard who blends slashing and shot-making very well. She has very good athleticism, which will help her compete right away in the Big South Conference.

Class of 2020 Hilani Cantone of Apopka, Florida, committed to Florida A&M last week. She plays for DME Academy and played for Tampa Thunder 2020 Claitt this summer.

Coach Hemi’s Take

Cantone is an athletic combo-guard capable of making plays in the open court. Her ability to hit the open perimeter jump-shot turned Cantone into bona fide Division-1 prospect.

Class of 2019 point guard Casey Collier of Knoxville, Tennessee, committed to Lipscomb University following the July evaluation period. She plays for her mother, Shelley, at Knoxville Webb, and for TN Flight Silver EYBL.

Coach Hemi’s Take

Collier is a true floor general who set her teammates up with the pass. Her distributing abilities with either hand allow her to find the open teammate regardless of how the defense plays her. She should inject immediate leadership and toughness for head coach Greg Brown when she steps on to campus.

See recaps and Media from previous camps this year:

March 3/4 – Coach Hemi Showcase (Lawrenceville, GA)

March 10 – Coach Hemi 317 (Carmel, IN)

March 11 – Coach Hemi 931 (Crossville, TN)

March 31 – Coach Hemi Final 4 (Columbus, OH)

May 26 – Coach Hemi 919 (Smithfield, NC)