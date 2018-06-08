CoachHemi News – Capps commits to Lipcomb – June 8, 2018

BrandonClayScouting.com: #CoachHemi News – Capps commits to Lipscomb – June 8, 2018
Class of 2020 forward Emma Capps of Stone Memorial High School commits to Lipscomb University.
EVAL: Capps is a forward who brings productivity inside and out. In multiple viewings the 6-1 junior proved that she is a capable shooter from range. Combine this with her ability to rebound along the frontline and Capps projects as a productive college player.
