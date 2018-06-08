CoachHemi News – Capps commits to Lipcomb – June 8, 2018

by

BrandonClayScouting.com: #CoachHemi News – Capps commits to Lipscomb – June 8, 2018

Class of 2020 forward Emma Capps of Stone Memorial High School commits to Lipscomb University.

EVAL: Capps is a forward who brings productivity inside and out. In multiple viewings the 6-1 junior proved that she is a capable shooter from range. Combine this with her ability to rebound along the frontline and Capps projects as a productive college player.

Click image below for Capps’ ProspectsNation.com Player Card

Highlights of Capps courtesy of Parallels Media from #CoachHemi865





Jonathan Hemingway is the Assistant Director of Scouting for the JumpOffPlus.com International Scouting Report, is on the Naismith Trophy Board of Selectors and owns CoachHemi.com, the go-to source for coaches for X’s and O’s. He is the floor director of #TeamEBA camps, a site director for #TeamPSB tournaments and can be reached at jonathanhemingway@peachstatebasketball.com.