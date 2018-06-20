CoachHemi News and Notes – June 20, 2018

by

The month of June has been a busy time for high school prospects from coast to coast. This is true for several players who have attended #CoachHemi and #TeamEBA camps in recent years. Below are a few notes from this month before the busy travel month of July cranks up.

Trumm commits to App State

Bailey Trumm

Class of 2020

5-6 / SG

Knoxville, TN / Carter HS

#CommittmentCentral

‘20 Bailey Trumm to @AppStateWBB @ProspectsNation Player Cardhttps://t.co/PRqw9k4ArF Recently told a college coach that Trumm is the top shooter in TN, perhaps the Southeast, in the class of 2020@willtrumm https://t.co/FJq48Wet4l — Jonathan Hemingway (@CoachHemi) June 19, 2018

Coach Hemi’s Take: Trumm is one of the very best shooters in the Southeast region. She’s proved her ability to be a deadly weapon on the offensive end. She should fit into most offensive’s systems given her ability to space the floor.

Shaffer picks up an Offer from Detroit Mercy

My 2019 Center @shafferson25 went to Detroit Mercy elite camp & got an offer. My girl has been in the lab with me last 2 weeks grinding. There is no process just the work. #Takeoverfamily #suckafreeprogram #workdontstop pic.twitter.com/CYZkmN2UCe — Charles Williams (@MWTakeover) June 16, 2018

Emma Shaffer

Class of 2019

6-2 / C

Loveland, OH / Ursuline Academy

Coach Hemi’s Take: The 6-foot-2 post is a dependable option on both ends of the court. She can score with her back to the basket or work the pick and roll action effectively. Her ability to rebound her position gives her a defensive upside. Shaffer is a proven leader and will add value to any program at the next level. You can see Shaffer with Midwest Takeover at several PSB tourneys this July.

Walker gets an Offer while at MTSU Camp

Anna Walker

Class of 2020

6′ / PF

Cleveland, TN / Bradley Central HS

Coach Hemi’s Take: Walker is an intriguing forward from Cleveland, Tennessee. She has the size and length to anchor a team as a high-low option. However, it is her scoring ability that could propel her to the next level. She proved that she could finish with either hand effectively in our evaluations at the #CoachHemi423 Showcase and with the Tennessee Flight Select on the travel circuit. Also playing with a high end high school team should certainly elevate her profile as she finishes high school.

See Walker’s Highlights courtesy of Parallels Media



Join Us October 13th in Winston-Salem, North Carolina for the #CoachHemi336 Showcase. Click below for details and registration options:

Jonathan Hemingway is the Assistant Director of Scouting for the JumpOffPlus.com International Scouting Report, is on the Naismith Trophy Board of Selectors and owns CoachHemi.com, the go-to source for coaches for X’s and O’s. He is the floor director of #TeamEBA camps, a site director for #TeamPSB tournaments and can be reached at jonathanhemingway@peachstatebasketball.com.